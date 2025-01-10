Deer killed inside Bandipur Reserve; car driver arrested
Deer killed inside Bandipur Reserve; car driver arrested

January 10, 2025

Chamarajanagar: A speeding car fatally struck a deer crossing the road near Kaggaladahundi in Maddur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, located along Kerala National Highway 766 in Gundlupet taluk. The incident occurred yesterday, prompting an arrest by forest officials.

The driver, identified as Zakir, aged 56, from Wayanad, Kerala, was driving a Swift car (KL-72-313) at high speed, travelling from Kerala towards Gundlupet.

The deer was crossing the road inside the Tiger Reserve. The impact was so severe that the deer succumbed to its injuries on the spot.

Forest officials, led by RFO K.P. Satish Kumar, quickly arrived at the scene, arrested Zakir and seized the vehicle. A case has been registered under the Forest Act and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

Officers said that despite several warning signboards asking the motorists to go slow inside the forests, Zakir was overspeeding and lost control of the vehicle.

As per protocol, the deer’s carcass was incinerated to prevent further ecological harm. Forest officials have reiterated the need for caution while driving through wildlife corridors to avoid such tragic incidents.

