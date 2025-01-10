Anti-party conduct: Action sought against former MP Prathap Simha

January 10, 2025

Mysuru: Former BJP SC Morcha President My. Ka. Prem Kumar and former Chamaraja Constituency Vice-President Kumar Gowda have sought disciplinary action against former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, accusing him of obstructing the work of current MP Yaduveer Wadiyar and engaging in anti-party activities.

In a written complaint to Mysuru District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, the duo alleged that Prathap Simha’s actions have repeatedly undermined party unity and embarrassed BJP leaders.

They accused Simha of meeting Central Ministers and officials regarding certain issues on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, tobacco farmers and submitting memorandums to initiate speedy works, sidelining current MP Yaduveer and creating a public perception of being influential even as a former MP. These actions have embarrassed MP Yaduveer and the BJP, they said and also cited issues where Prathap Simha is in direct conflict within the party. Supporting the renaming of Mysuru’s Princess Road after CM Siddaramaiah was also cited as an instance of Simha’s anti-party stance.

They alleged that Simha’s involvement in protests against Waqf Board under the BJP rebel banner and not under the party banner embarrassed State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra.

Additionally, Prathap Simha’s repeated meetings with Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna over the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency’s matters unrelated to him were described in the memorandum as attempts to project undue influence, further obstructing Yaduveer’s efforts.

The leaders claimed his exclusive campaign in Varuna during last Assembly polls, neglecting other Constituencies and divisive statements against lawyers during the Council elections, harmed BJP’s prospects and led to defeat of M.V. Ravishankar. “By airing differences in the media instead of resolving them within party forums, Simha has repeatedly embarrassed BJP,” they alleged.