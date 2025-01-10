Achieve strength by heart, by mind, by will: Ex-CJI

January 10, 2025

Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud speaks at the 15th Convocation of JSS AHER

Mysuru: The 15th Convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) took place this morning at its Sri Shivarathreeshwara Nagar campus in Mysuru.

The event was graced by the Chancellor of JSS AHER, Suttur Seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, along with chief guest Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India (CJI). Justice Chandrachud delivered the convocation address and awarded degrees to the graduates, urging them to leverage their education for societal transformation.

Congratulating the 2,795 graduates from various faculties, the 104 Ph.D scholars and the D.Litt. scholar, Justice Chandrachud emphasised the pivotal role of education in shaping not just individual careers, but also the future of the nation and the world.

He said, “Convocation ceremonies like these give me immense happiness as this is the stepping stone for a successful future. Education is the most powerful weapon with which we can change society, nation and the world.”

Message of empowerment

He addressed the graduates with a message of empowerment, urging them to take full responsibility for their learning and professional development. He also reassured them that they had received the best environment to seek knowledge, develop skills, and carve out their own destinies.

“You have to assume full responsibility for your learning and for your professional development. You should always abide by the core values of your alma mater and stand by your principles with deep commitment to public service,” Justice Chandrachud said.

Justice Chandrachud also highlighted the unique atmosphere of unity in diversity at the JSS AHER campus, referring to it as a microcosm of India. He emphasised that this diversity contributes to the fabric of nation-building and encouraged the graduates to stay focused and ensure that the quality of their learning continues to progress.

Three strengths

Noting the strength of the JSS AHER institution, Justice Chandrachud highlighted three vital qualities: “Strength by heart, strength by mind, and strength by will.” He further praised the University’s achievements, stating, “The achievements of JSS University speak volumes about the world-class education it provides to its students. You are proud ambassadors of this University, and the institution is very proud of your achievements.”

“You aren’t the leaders of tomorrow; you are the leaders of today. On your shoulders is placed the task of coming up with the innovations we need to change the world,” he said, adding that the university had provided them with the tools and opportunities to do so.

The convocation ceremony also celebrated the academic achievements of 56 meritorious students, who received a total of 75 medals and awards for outstanding performances.

The awards and degrees covered a range of disciplines.

Among the dignitaries present at the event were Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS AHER and Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER.