Shifting of Sub-Urban Bus Stand: Hoteliers, businessmen unite against Govt. move  

January 10, 2025

Mysuru: A meeting convened by the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda at Hotel Pai Vista this morning saw strong opposition from over 200 stakeholders regarding the State Government’s decision to relocate the existing KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand to Bannimantap KSRTC Depot land.

The meeting was attended by a wide range of businessmen from Maharaja Complex, located opposite the current Sub-Urban Bus Stand. The group included hoteliers, shop owners, professional consultants and owners of surrounding business complexes, all of whom expressed concerns over the proposed shift.

“Many businessmen, including hoteliers, jewellers, street vendors, shop owners, taxi operators, travel agents, and others, are dependent on Sub-Urban Bus Stand for their livelihood. Its proximity to important locations like colleges, the Taluk Office and other prominent areas makes it a strategic location for business,” they said.

They further argued that relocating the bus stand to Bannimantap would cause severe inconvenience to public, negatively impacting hundreds of business families in the region.

Several speakers highlighted the challenges the shift would pose during Dasara and Vijayadashami procession that passes through Bannimantap.

The meeting adopted a resolution to oppose the proposed bus stand relocation and decided to present a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The meeting was attended by Mahesh Kamath, General Manager of Kamath Hotels, Ravi Shasthri, Vice-President of Karnataka State Hotel Owners Association and several other stakeholders.