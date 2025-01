January 10, 2025

Mysuru: Chai and Chavi, both female puppies which are being taken care at People For Animals (PFA) in city are up for adoption.

Both pups are de-wormed and vaccinated and are ready to be adopted. They will definitely bring joy and companionship besides making your home complete.

For details, contact PFA on Ph: 0821-2598213 or Mob: 98456-54429 or e-mail: [email protected]