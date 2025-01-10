MP reviews progress of Planetarium Project

January 10, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar conducted a site visit on Tuesday to assess the ongoing construction of a world-class Observatory (Planetarium) at the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.

The project includes the world’s first dome-shaped Planetarium, currently under development at Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Centre for Higher Learning, University of Mysore.

The civil works for the Planetarium and allied structures are progressing rapidly on a three-acre plot. Once completed, installation activities will begin immediately.

This project, part of COSMOS (Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre) initiative, is being developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics at an estimated cost of Rs. 90 crore.

During the visit, Yaduveer thoroughly reviewed the construction progress, emphasising the need for the project to meet the highest standards of excellence.

The Observatory is envisioned as a state-of-the-art facility for astronomical research and public education, further cementing Mysuru’s reputation as a key hub for scientific and cultural advancements.

The project is funded through the MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) funds of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Indian Institute of Astrophysics is executing it in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. Sitharaman laid the foundation stone on March 6, 2022.

During the site visit, BJP General Secretary B.M. Raghu, along with several prominent party leaders from Mysuru, accompanied Yaduveer.