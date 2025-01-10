Sculptor Arun Yogiraj’s sculpture exhibition

January 10, 2025

Tools used to carve ‘Balak Ram’ idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on display

Mysuru: The silver hammer and golden chisel used by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj to carve the eyes of the ‘Balak Ram’ (Ram Lalla) idol at Ayodhya’s Sri Ram Mandir are now on display at the Brahmarshi Kashyappa Shilpa Kalashaala on Sahukar Chennaiah Road in Gangothri Layout in city. The exhibition opened this morning and will run until Jan. 12.

The exhibition coincides with two significant dates: The first anniversary of the idol’s creation (Jan. 10, 2024) as per the Nakshatra and the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadashi. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Arun Yogiraj noted that though the Ram Mandir was inaugurated on Jan. 22, 2024, through a Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the Nakshatra of the idol carving fell today, Jan. 10 and this prompted him to organise the exhibition.

The golden chisel, silver hammer used to carve out Balak Ram’s eyes – Netronmilana – placed along with an iron hammer at the exhibition.

“This exhibition will give people a fair idea of the laborious process involved in the sculpting of the idol. The task would not have been possible without divine intervention,” he added.

The 51-inch-tall idol of ‘Balak Ram,’ carved from an azure-coloured Krishna Shila (black schist) also taken from Mysuru, depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old standing on a lotus. This divine figure now resides in the sanctum sanctorum (garbha gudi) of the Ram Mandir.

The pedestal carved by Arun Yogiraj and team for the Balak Ram Idol at Ayodhya. The Temple Committee chose a golden pedestal for the statue and Arun Yogiraj requested the stone pedestal be handed over to him, to which the Temple Committee agreed.

The silver hammer and golden chisel were instrumental in the meticulous carving of the idol’s eyes — Netronmilana — a process completed within a sacred 20-minute window.

Arun underwent elaborate rituals before starting the carving process, ensuring the deity’s eyes exuded compassion and serenity. The idol is continuously capturing public admiration for its profound expressiveness.

The exhibition also features other works of Arun Yogiraj and team, including an idol of Lord Srinivasa, the Peeta (pedestal) made for Ram Lalla, a powerful Ananda Tandava idol of Lord Shiva, and a sculpture of Shivaji Maharaj in a seated posture.

Arun’s wife Vijetha and the team of sculptors involved in creating Ram Lalla idol — Siddaraju, Jagadeesh, Nagaraju, Cheluvaraju, Ajay, Somanna and Yogesh — were present at the event, sharing details of their effort.