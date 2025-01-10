Lack of basic amenities in new layouts: CM orders separate meeting to address MUDA, MCC issues

January 10, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed strong dissatisfaction over the deteriorating state of new layouts in Mysuru, highlighting long-standing issues such as poor maintenance and the lack of basic amenities like electricity, roads, and underground drainage.

Addressing the concerns of elected representatives and officials at a meeting this morning at his home office, ‘Krishna,’ in Bengaluru, the CM instructed authorities to convene a separate meeting with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to resolve these ongoing problems.

Siddaramaiah questioned the elected representatives, including Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from all political parties, for their role in the ongoing disorder.

“You have been MUDA members for 20 years. Why did you allow this disorder to happen even when you were there on MUDA Board?” he asked.

CM’s remarks came in response to the alarming situation where nearly 950 new layouts in Mysuru have yet to be handed over for maintenance, despite developers being responsible for ensuring provision of essential services such as roads, drainage and electricity connections.

The developers were expected to hand over the layouts to the urban local body after ensuring the necessary infrastructure, but the process has been delayed, leaving residents struggling with inadequate amenities.

MLAs and officials reiterated that developers had neglected their responsibilities, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the residents in these layouts. In response, the CM instructed the officials to call for a separate meeting involving MUDA and MCC to address these pressing issues and ensure that necessary steps are taken to meet the responsibilities in a timely and efficient manner.

The CM emphasised the need for better living conditions for the residents of these newly developed areas, underlining the importance of resolving the issue at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Byrathi Suresh, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait, G.D. Harish Gowda, Anil Chikkamadu, T.S. Srivatsa, K. Harishgowda, Ravishankar, MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM and Additional Chief Secretary, Finance L.K. Atheeq, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, and other senior officials.