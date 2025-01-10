Kho Kho… Go !

January 10, 2025

Mysuru girl’s journey from humble beginnings to the International Kho Kho Stage

Mysuru: Every sportsperson dreams of donning the blue jersey to represent India at the international level in the sports of their interest. While some realise their dreams, others continue to strive hard. One such sportsperson, who realised her dream, is Mysuru’s B. Chaitra, who has been selected to represent the Indian Women’s Kho Kho team at the upcoming World Cup to be held in New Delhi from Jan. 13 to 19.

Chaitra has created history by becoming the first girl from Mysuru district to represent the Indian Women’s team at the first ever Kho Kho World Cup. She is also the only player from South India to be selected for national women’s team. Her selection has come as a biggest birthday gift as Chaitra celebrated her birthday on Wednesday (Jan. 8).

Having come from a humble background, Chaitra started to play kho kho at her native village Kuruburu in T. Narasipur Taluk. Her dedication towards the sport made her to represent the State and National teams. She was also one of the members of University of Mysore Women’s Kho Kho team which won the gold medal at All India Inter-University Kho Kho Championship-2022 held in Mysuru.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Chaitra said that it was the biggest achievement of her life till date and added that winning a gold medal in the upcoming Kho Kho World Cup would be a great achievement.

Chaitra’S parents Nagarathna and Basavanna.

“It is because of my coach K. Manjunath, I have been able to reach this level. I also owe a lot to my parents for encouraging me and instilling confidence,” she added.

“We had been camping in New Delhi since a month and the team was announced yesterday. As soon as I got to know that I have been named in the team, I was overjoyed,” added Chaitra.

It was not easy for Chaitra’s family to encourage her in sports as they could not afford to even pay her school fees. However, one of their family friends, noticing her smartness, insisted the parents to admit her to a private school following which Chaitra was admitted to Vidyadarshini School in Kuruburu.

Having inspired by her elder brother B. Chethan, also a kho kho player, Chaitra developed interest towards the game and expressed her willingness to join the coaching classes. It was then she got introduced to Manjunath, a mathematics teacher at Vidyadarshini School, who also conducted kho kho classes. Noticing her potential, Manjunath encouraged her to work hard and as a result Chaitra has now been selected to represent the Indian Women’s Kho Kho Team.

Kho Kho coach K Manjunath with Chaitra

Chaitra is currently pursuing her II year B.PEd (Bachelor’s in Physical Education) at Sri Shambhulingeshwara College in Pandavapura, Mandya district.

She is the proud daughter of a farming couple Basavanna and Nagarathna. Earlier, she completed her PU education at Vidyodaya PU College, T. Narasipur and Bachelor of Arts (BA) from PRM College in T. Narasipur.

Speaking to SOM, Nagarathna thanked Chaitra’s coach Manjunath for encouraging and training her daughter to play at the international level. “At the time when Chaitra was a kid, we were not economically strong. In fact, we wanted to admit her to a government school. But it was because of a few people in the village, who insisted Chaitra to join a private school, we admitted her to Vidyadarshini School. We are very happy that our daughter has been able to achieve this remarkable feat,” she added.

Chaitra’s list of achievements is long. Being a recipient of Ila Award – 2017 (Best Sub-Junior Player) instituted by Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), Chaitra has represented the State in the Senior National Tournament, Khelo India Championship and University of Mysore (twice). She is also a part of Mandya University Women’s Kho Kho team that has qualified for All India Inter-University Women’s Kho Kho Tournament.

Mathematics teacher turns Kho Kho Dronacharya

K. Manjunath, a full-time Mathematics teacher, who turned part-time Kho Kho coach out of passion, at Vidyadarshini School in Kuruburu village, T. Narasipur taluk, is the talk of the town now, having nurtured some of the best Kho Kho players in the country.

He is getting accolades as the coach responsible for helping B. Chaitra make it to Indian Women’s Kho Kho team.

An emotional Manjunath, who spoke to SOM this morning, said it was the outcome of 15 years of dedication. He further said, “As coaches, we only expect our students to excel to represent the country at the international-level. Chaitra being selected to represent the country and that too in the first ever Kho Kho World Cup is something which will be cherished by me for a long time.”

Chaitra is not the only protege of Manjunath. Two other students, Monica and Nisarga, coached by him also took part in the recently held National selection camp in New Delhi but could not make it to the Indian team.