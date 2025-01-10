Devotees throng temples on Vaikunta Ekadashi

January 10, 2025

Mysuru: Amidst an atmosphere of devotion and reverence, a large number of devotees thronged Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy and other Temples largely dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara across the city right from early morning today to pay their obeisance to the deity on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadashi day, which is observed on the 11th Lunar Day of the waxing Lunar fortnight of Dhanur Masa in Hindu calendar.

The customary rituals at the specially decorated Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple in Vontikoppal began at 4.30 am this morning with Suprabhatha Seva, Special Alankara and Aaradhane, following which the ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ was opened with procession of Utsavamurthy around the temple (3 times) at 5.30 am.

Later, rituals such as Naivedya, Mahamangalarati and Shatamorai were performed, with priests offering sacred articles to the deity, seeking the Lord’s abundant blessings for all. Thereafter, the temple was opened for Dharma Darshana at 6.30 am and Special Darshan (Rs. 50 ticket) began at 7 am.

Similar pujas and rituals were performed at ISKCON in Jayanagar, Sri Datta Venkateshwara Temple at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road, Sri Kalyana Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple on Dr. Rajkumar Road in Kalyanagiri, Sri Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar, Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple in Udayagiri, Sri Rama Mandira in Jayanagar, Sri Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple on Kalidasa Road and at all other Srinivasa and Vishnu Temples across the city.

The ‘Vaikunta Dwara’, which was specially created in temples, was opened for devotees after customary rituals. There is a popular belief among devotees that passing through the ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ on this auspicious day will cleanse them of their sins and bring salvation and spiritual blessings.

Devotees believe that by observing this holy day with devotion and fasting, it opens the gates to Vaikunta (Heaven) and removes all their sins. Long queues of devotees were seen in all Sri Venkataramanaswamy Temples across city. The temples will be open for devotees till late night today. City Police had provided security around the temples and were seen regulating the crowd.

Mysuru: Amidst an atmosphere of devotion and reverence, a large number of devotees thronged Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy and other Temples largely dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara across the city right from early morning today to pay their obeisance to the deity on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadashi day, which is observed on the 11th Lunar Day of the waxing Lunar fortnight of Dhanur Masa in Hindu calendar.

The customary rituals at the specially decorated Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple in Vontikoppal began at 4.30 am this morning with Suprabhatha Seva, Special Alankara and Aaradhane, following which the ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ was opened with procession of Utsavamurthy around the temple (3 times) at 5.30 am.

Later, rituals such as Naivedya, Mahamangalarati and Shatamorai were performed, with priests offering sacred articles to the deity, seeking the Lord’s abundant blessings for all. Thereafter, the temple was opened for Dharma Darshana at 6.30 am and Special Darshan (Rs. 50 ticket) began at 7 am.

Similar pujas and rituals were performed at ISKCON in Jayanagar, Sri Datta Venkateshwara Temple at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road, Sri Kalyana Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple on Dr. Rajkumar Road in Kalyanagiri, Sri Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar, Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple in Udayagiri, Sri Rama Mandira in Jayanagar, Sri Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple on Kalidasa Road and at all other Srinivasa and Vishnu Temples across the city.

The ‘Vaikunta Dwara’, which was specially created in temples, was opened for devotees after customary rituals. There is a popular belief among devotees that passing through the ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ on this auspicious day will cleanse them of their sins and bring salvation and spiritual blessings.

Devotees believe that by observing this holy day with devotion and fasting, it opens the gates to Vaikunta (Heaven) and removes all their sins. Long queues of devotees were seen in all Sri Venkataramanaswamy Temples across city. The temples will be open for devotees till late night today. City Police had provided security around the temples and were seen regulating the crowd.