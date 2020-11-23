Degree Colleges will be closed again if Covid cases go up: Dr. Sudhakar
COVID-19, News

November 23, 2020

Dharwad: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has categorically stated that it will become inevitable to close down all Colleges again in case Corona positive cases go up in the State.  

It may be mentioned here that the State Government had ordered re-opening of all Colleges from Nov. 17 for final year UG and PG students of both Government and Private Colleges. 

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he said the second wave of COVID-19 has hit Delhi and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. In Karnataka, the Colleges were re-opened after considerable reduction in Corona positive cases. In case of rise in Covid cases again, the Government will order closure of all Colleges again, he added. 

“People were under the impression that Corona virus has gone away but the reality is it still exists. They should take all precautions till a suitable vaccine was available in the market. Recurrence of Covid-19 is low if they followed the Government guidelines strictly,” he said.

‘Students not coming forward for COVID test’

There are over 15,000 final year degree students in Mysuru district out of which only 8,000 students have undergone COVID-19 test which is mandatory to attend regular classes. While the remaining students may have opted for online classes, they have not come forward to undergo COVID-19 test. —Dr. Md. Shiraz Ahmed, In-charge, COVID-19 RT-PCR Testing

