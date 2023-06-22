Delay in arrival and departure of trains: Will Railways rectify?

June 22, 2023

Sir,

Of late, the arrival and departure of various trains at Mysuru and its suburban stations are very erratic. Besides the long halts of the so-called Super Fast Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Express at a couple of unscheduled stations between Mysuru and KSR, the Tumakuru-Chamarajanagar passenger (07346) too faces twin crossings (06234 & 06275), either at Ashokapuram or Kadakola each day that cause abnormal delay.

On June 19, this train (07346) was impounded for almost 50 minutes at the Ashokapuram Station — reasons unknown. In such cases, should not the station staff make an announcement for the passengers? Don’t the commuters have a right to know the reason? On behalf of thousands of train travellers, I appeal to the station-in-charge officers concerned to announce the delay with reason and the Railways to rectify the problem.

– N. Devarajan, Nanjangud, 21.6.2023

