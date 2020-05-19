Demolition of heritage buildings will ring death knell for India’s treasured monuments

Sir,
I read with dismay the news that politicians are asking the Chief Minister for funds to demolish and re-construct Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building while we are all in the midst of this most terrible global pandemic (‘SOM’ dated May 17).
Politicians worldwide should be concentrating on the Coronavirus epidemic, not on asking for funds to demolish and reconstruct heritage buildings.
I do not have any solutions to this standoff between heritage conservation and development but here’s a thought:
Will every “improvement” to India’s infrastructure require us to give up more and more heritage buildings?
The preservation of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building must be on all our minds. There will be no chance to renovate or to save this historic site once it’s gone. And we can never be certain what will be valued in the future. This reality brings to light the importance of locating and saving buildings of historic significance ― because once a piece of history is destroyed, it is lost forever.
The local Governments in India seem to be on a bulldozing-spree, targeting all historic buildings. This has happened because there’s little protection given to heritage buildings in India. All this will do is ring the death knell for many of India’s treasured monuments.
We have to and must preserve the monuments and showcase them to the next generation. The contributions and achievements of our ancestors worldwide are important. We need to care to make the past the present. COVID-19 has brought the best and the worst out in a society that we can see all around the world.
I urge the Chief Minster to kindly put on hold all demolition, expansion rebuilding plans in the whole of Karnataka while we deal with this worldwide terrible pandemic.
– Alyia Phelps-Gardiner-Krumbiegel, GHK Foundation, Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel’s Great-Grand-Daughter, UK, 18.5.2020
The one subject that has been talked about in the wake of Coronavirus is the focus appears to be without break in all the media is the problem of the migrants.This Caronavirus has caught everybody by surprise. No doubt it has stirred the conscience and traumatised the nation. Various estimates put the number between 8 and 13 crore which is so massive that it is as if a people of a small country are moving to their homes spread across in a big continent! We have already seen how it has taken a terrible toll of more than 100 migrants dying due to accidents and those mowed by the train when they were sleeping on the track. We have also seen the distressing scenes of thousands of migrants walking hundreds of kilometers carrying their megre possessions on their heads or dragging them. The most heart wrenching scene is the women carrying their children while some have died on their way. No doubt various agencies have come forth to feed them and in some cases giving shelters. There is also arrangement for taking them by buses and trains and the tragedy seems unending. The logistic scale of arrangement is massive and the government appears to be doing its best. Unfortunately it has also caught in political controversy and the result is the migrants have become the hapless victims. Let us hope it will end. But there are other tragedies that are happening which are not higlighted and in course of tiem may grow bigger. I saw the news of a billiionaire in Italy commiting suicide in his hotel because all the members of his family died due to coronavirus. In Bangalore an employee living in his rented house paying Rs 25000 rent committed suicide because overnight he lost his job. In Mysore comes the news of Southern Star terminating all their employees because there si no prospect of running the hotel. Similarly many hotel business will go out of busines. While well paid top management can absorb the shock waht happpens to the other lowdown in the scale. The tragedy will catch up with them soon. Similarly there are cases of NRIs who have been caught in India who cannot fly back to join their families because they got stuck here due to cancellation of flights. Similarly those employed in various jobs suddenly. In its wake we can foresee some problems and even tragedies. The other unanswered problem is about return of the migrants for how long can they exist even if they get some financial dole? In short this Coronavirus will overhaul everything including life style. It will be a new world of reality and even in international relationship impacting on new geopolitical relationship. I also saw a news that China is going to be vegetarian and so perhaps many nations for a notion is spreading that vegetarians have higher immunity. Hopefully all over the world a new awareness may set in to respect nature and there will be less exploitation giving impetus to the concept of sustainable development. Till some balance is s restored the new mantra will be frugality, no wastage of food, less vehicle usage and les pollution. Above all it may give rise to a new respect for doctors and policemen, safai Karmacharies and for migrant workers. It will hopefully a new labour laws that ensures that migrant workers are looked after well so that next time whenthis type of crisis strikes there is no scope for exodus.