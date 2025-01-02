Derogatory remarks against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Samiti calls for Mysuru Bandh on Jan. 7
January 2, 2025

Mysuru: Alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made derogatory remarks against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament, the city’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Abhimaanigala Horata Samiti has called for Mysuru Bandh on Jan. 7.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here today, former Mayor Purushotham said that the Samiti has called for 10-hour Mysuru Bandh from 6 am to 4 pm on Jan. 7.

Pointing out that there will be no Pourakarmika services on Jan. 7, he said that a massive public rally has been organised at Town Hall in city at 10 am and all roads leading to and from the city will be blocked on that day.

Maintaining that Amit Shah has spoken lightly of Dr. Ambedkar, he said it is disappointing to note that PM Modi has not taken any action against Shah. The Mysuru Bandh has been called to press for sacking of Shah from the Union Cabinet.

“The Samiti appeals all  Government offices, educational Institutions and commercial establishments to voluntarily shut down on Jan. 7 in support of the bandh. Also, KSRTC and other public transport operators must stop services. More than 10,000 people are expected to take part in the Town Hall rally,” he said.

Congress leader Bhaskar alleged that the BJP Government at the Centre was working as per RSS directions. As such, it has been planned to lay siege to RSS Office in Mysuru on Jan. 7.

