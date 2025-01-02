Over 1.34 lakh visitors enjoy enchanting Palace Flower Show

January 2, 2025

Mysore Palace records 2,47,479 visitors from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysore Palace once again became a hub of artistic beauty as the 11-day Flower Show drew a record crowd of 1,34,944 visitors. Organised by the Mysore Palace Board, the event featured an array of vibrant flowers, intricate models and replicas of famous landmarks, leaving visitors mesmerised.

The exhibition showcased models such as the decorative Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, the statue of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the Kargil War Memorial, which captivated audiences young and old.

Visitors from across the country and abroad flocked to the Palace, enjoying the fragrant blooms and exquisite displays. The Flower Show was inaugurated on Dec. 21, 2024, in the evening. From 7 pm to 8:30 pm, a total of 3,515 people attended the show.

On the remaining days, the Flower Show was open for viewing from 10 am to 9 pm. On Dec. 22, 14,067 visitors enjoyed the exhibition; on Dec. 23, 10,824 people attended; Dec. 24 saw 12,869 visitors; Dec. 25 attracted a large crowd of 20,907; Dec. 26 saw 10,496 attendees; Dec. 27 welcomed 14,064 visitors; Dec. 28 recorded 15,343 attendees; Dec. 29 saw 16,761 visitors; Dec. 30 had 8,643 visitors and Dec. 31 concluded with 6,870 people visiting the Flower Show.

According to the Palace Board, a total of 1,34,944 people experienced the show. An entrance fee of 30 rupees was charged for adults and foreigners, while a fee of 20 rupees was set for children aged 10 to 18 years. Children under 10 years enjoyed free entry.

Palace visitors

Likewise, the number of visitors to the Palace saw an increase and in all, 2,47,479 people visited the Palace interiors from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31. On Dec. 21, 20,693 people attended. On the subsequent days, the attendance figures were as follows: Dec. 22 – 22,062 visitors, Dec. 23 – 18,804, Dec. 24 – 20,547, Dec. 25 – 24,206, Dec. 26 – 25,375, Dec. 27 – 28,139, Dec. 28 – 29,642, Dec. 29 – 27,875, Dec. 30 – 17,587 and Dec. 31 – 12,549 visitors.