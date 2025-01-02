Leopard scare at Mysuru Infosys campus: Combing operation continues on third day

January 2, 2025

Mysuru: The combing operation by the Forest Department to trace and capture the elusive leopard which was spotted at Infosys campus in city at about 4.30 am on Dec. 31 has continued on the third day today with no traces of the leopard.

Even the camera traps installed in the vicinity where the leopard was spotted has not captured any photos of the movements of the leopard.

Following the sighting of the leopard, 12 camera traps were installed and two cages were placed near the spot where the leopard was sighted. Even combing operations by the Leopard Task Force (LTF) personnel have yielded no results. A drone, fitted with a thermal camera, was used to trace the leopard, but in vain and hence the combing operation is being continued.

Picture shows a drone fitted with thermal camera being used to trace the elusive leopard.

Yesterday, Mysuru Circle Conservator of Forests (CF) Dr. Malathi Priya visited Infosys campus and collected information. She held discussions with the Forest staff and gave her suggestions.

Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda and Dr. K.N. Basavaraju and other Forest officials and staff were present.