Leopard scare at Mysuru Infosys campus: Combing operation continues on third day
News, Top Stories

Leopard scare at Mysuru Infosys campus: Combing operation continues on third day

January 2, 2025

Mysuru: The combing operation by the Forest Department to trace and capture the elusive leopard which was spotted at Infosys campus in city at about 4.30 am on Dec. 31 has continued on the third day today with no traces of the leopard.

Even the camera traps installed in the vicinity where the leopard was spotted has not captured any photos of the movements of the leopard.

Following the sighting of the leopard, 12 camera traps were installed and two cages were placed near the spot where the leopard was sighted. Even combing operations by the Leopard Task Force (LTF) personnel have yielded no results. A drone, fitted with a thermal camera, was used to trace the leopard, but in vain and hence the combing operation is being continued.

Picture shows a drone fitted with thermal camera being used to trace the elusive leopard.

Yesterday, Mysuru Circle Conservator of Forests (CF) Dr. Malathi Priya visited Infosys campus and collected information. She held discussions with the Forest staff and gave her suggestions.

Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda and Dr. K.N. Basavaraju and other Forest officials and staff were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching