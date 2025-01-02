Cabinet to meet at MM Hills for the first time in January 2025

January 2, 2025

Chamarajanagar: The State Government has decided to hold its next Cabinet meeting at Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills before the second week of January 2025. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has directed Chamarajanagar DC Shilpa Nag to make necessary arrangements for the historic event.

This will mark the first Cabinet meeting in the border district of Chamarajanagar in over two decades. The last such meeting was held at B.R. Hills in 2002 under the leadership of the then Chief Minister S.M. Krishna.

Shilpa Nag has already discussed preliminary plans with District Minister K. Venkatesh during a recent meeting where the Chief Secretary confirmed the MM Hills location with the DC. The CM will finalise the exact dates.

The District Administration is making comprehensive arrangements to host the Cabinet meeting, expected to take significant decisions for the development of Chamarajanagar — one of the backward districts of the State.

The DC and officials are overseeing all necessary preparations to ensure a smooth and successful event. She has formed various committees to supervise the arrangements and has directed officials to ensure that every aspect is meticulously managed, leaving no room for complaints.

Recently, a preliminary meeting was held at Nagamale Bhavan, MM Hills Development Authority, where the DC inspected various development works being undertaken at MM Hills, including the completion of a 512-room accommodation building, a helipad venue, and underground drainage (UGD) works aimed at maintaining cleanliness.

Officials including Salur Bruhan Mutt Seer Sri Shantamallikarjuna Swamiji, MLA M.R. Manjunath, MM Hills Development Authority Secretary A.E. Raghu, Deputy Secretary Chandrashekar, Dy.SP Dharmendar, ACP Mahesh and other officials were present.

Key proposals on agenda

The District Administration plans to present several proposals during the meeting, including: • Establishing a Tiger Project in Chamarajanagar; • Development of religious sites such as B.R. Hills and Himavad Gopalaswamy Hills; • A waterfall project at Gaganachukki-Bharachukki; • A dedicated health programme for SC/ST communities in the region; • Enhancements for Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary.

These proposals aim to address pressing developmental needs while leveraging the region’s unique natural and cultural heritage.

Road development works taken up

It is learnt that CM Siddaramaiah has suggested two dates — Jan. 9 or 16 — for the proposed Cabinet meeting and directed the District Administration to make required arrangements.

Following CM’s directive, the Chamarajanagar District Administration and MM Hills Development Authority are making necessary arrangements. Already, road development works worth Rs. 15 crore are in progress.

Apart from this, the local MLA and the DC have held several meetings to review the preparations and are giving necessary instructions to officials.

Cabinet meeting at Deepadagiri Oddu

“The District Administration has announced that the State Cabinet meeting will be held at Deepadagiri Oddu, premises of Lord Mahadeshwara Statue. Officials have been instructed to make proper seating and food arrangements among others and ensure that there is no room for any complaints,” said MLA Manjunath.

The State Government has so far not announced any special grants for the development of Chamarajanagar. The proposed Cabinet meet in the Chamarajanagar district will help the Government to focus on addressing the various problems of the district and give priority to the development of the district which is identified one of the backwards districts of the State in D.M. Nanjundappa Committee Report.