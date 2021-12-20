Rs. 50 lakh released for new elephant camp at Harangi

December 20, 2021

Madikeri: The State Government has released Rs. 50 lakh to set up a new elephant camp at Harangi in Kodagu District. Already, Kodagu has two elephant camps, one at Dubare and another at Mathigodu near Anechowkur Gate that borders Mysuru.

The aim of the new camp is to decongest the existing eight camps across Karnataka where the pachyderm population has increased over the years. The State Government in February this year had ordered the setting up of a new elephant camp at Harangi.

Replying to a question raised by Madikeri MLA M.P. Appachu Ranjan in the on-going Legislature session at Belagavi regarding the Harangi Elephant Camp and a Tree Park, also at Harangi, Forest Minister Umesh Katti said that from 2017 till 2021-22 Rs.1.38 crore has been released by the Government and works are on to create the Tree Park.

This apart, Rs. 50 lakh has been released for Harangi elephant camp under funds from Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). Apart from setting up a new elephant camp, there are plans to initiate other related development programmes including developing the camp as a tourist centre and at the same time provide shelter to the elephants, he added.

File photos of Dubare Elephant Camp near Kushalnagar in Kodagu district.

The Forest Department will establish the elephant camp in a 40-acre land at Athur Reserve Forest beside Harangi Reservoir in Kushalnagar Taluk. The place, located near the Harangi Dam backwaters, is ideal to set up the elephant camp.

The Government has also plans to closely develop Cauvery Nisargadhama in Kushalnagar and together with the new elephant camp in the region, the initiatives will boost eco-tourism activities, the Minister told the Assembly.

Currently, Karnataka has eight jumbo camps housing about more than 100 tamed elephants that are used to rescue wild animals and for logging purposes at Government timber depots.

The new elephant camp is expected to reduce the burden on the nearby Dubare Elephant Camp, which currently has over 32 elephants, the highest in the State.