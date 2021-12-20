New look Mysuru Private Bus Stand
News

New look Mysuru Private Bus Stand

December 20, 2021

Over 100 youths participate in cleaning campaign; structure painted, drain de-silted

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has tweeted a set of photographs that highlighted a massive cleaning operation of the Mysuru Private Bus Stand that had become a centre for dirt and filth. The day-long campaign was launched yesterday by over 35 volunteers of Yuva Brigade Student Unit of Mysuru and over 80 students of NIE Institute of Technology.

The Bus Stand, located in the heart of the city, had become a place to dump waste both by commuters and people who came with plastic bags filled with waste from nearby residential areas. Also, the Bus Stand building had become a place for illegal activities including drinking in public places and gambling.

The cleaning campaign started at 6 am and went on till 2 pm and three truckloads of garbage including liquor bottles, plastic bags and other waste were collected and were sent to waste segregation units for processing.

A storm water drain that was covered in silt was cleaned up and smooth flow of rainwater was enabled. Due to the blockage of the drain, water used to overflow whenever it rained here, causing flooding. This apart, the bus stand was painted to give it a new look and now the portraits of national heroes and the Wadiyars of Mysuru adorn the walls.

Along with the cleaning team, Nagaraj, Padmapriya and Shivaprasad of the MCC and Ramachandra, Srinidhi and Sandeep of NIE-IT participated and gave ideas of cleaning the entire campus. Convenor of Yuva Brigade Student Unit of Mysuru Prajwal Devaramani, Adarsha, Mahantesh, Darshan, Mahendra, Rudresh, Manju and Subramanya were present. Well-wishers Murali and Ganesh supplied paints and whitewash and Naveen sponsored food for all the cleaning volunteers.

READ ALSO  Yodha Habba in memory of martyred soldier Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan held

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “New look Mysuru Private Bus Stand”

  1. boregowda says:
    December 20, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    So the new MCC acquired “Bandicoot” was missing in cleaning the drain – how funny

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching