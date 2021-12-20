New look Mysuru Private Bus Stand

December 20, 2021

Over 100 youths participate in cleaning campaign; structure painted, drain de-silted

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has tweeted a set of photographs that highlighted a massive cleaning operation of the Mysuru Private Bus Stand that had become a centre for dirt and filth. The day-long campaign was launched yesterday by over 35 volunteers of Yuva Brigade Student Unit of Mysuru and over 80 students of NIE Institute of Technology.

The Bus Stand, located in the heart of the city, had become a place to dump waste both by commuters and people who came with plastic bags filled with waste from nearby residential areas. Also, the Bus Stand building had become a place for illegal activities including drinking in public places and gambling.

The cleaning campaign started at 6 am and went on till 2 pm and three truckloads of garbage including liquor bottles, plastic bags and other waste were collected and were sent to waste segregation units for processing.

A storm water drain that was covered in silt was cleaned up and smooth flow of rainwater was enabled. Due to the blockage of the drain, water used to overflow whenever it rained here, causing flooding. This apart, the bus stand was painted to give it a new look and now the portraits of national heroes and the Wadiyars of Mysuru adorn the walls.

Along with the cleaning team, Nagaraj, Padmapriya and Shivaprasad of the MCC and Ramachandra, Srinidhi and Sandeep of NIE-IT participated and gave ideas of cleaning the entire campus. Convenor of Yuva Brigade Student Unit of Mysuru Prajwal Devaramani, Adarsha, Mahantesh, Darshan, Mahendra, Rudresh, Manju and Subramanya were present. Well-wishers Murali and Ganesh supplied paints and whitewash and Naveen sponsored food for all the cleaning volunteers.