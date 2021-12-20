Emotional Bommai says no post is eternal

December 20, 2021

Outbursts at hometown triggers speculation about his exit as CM

Haveri: In a highly emotional and choking voice, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Sunday said, “nothing is eternal in this world, including posts and positions.”

These remarks come in the wake of some media reports questioning his leadership qualities. A section of BJP leaders believe that Bommai has failed to assert his leadership within the party, people and the Government.

Continuing his address, Bommai said, “Nothing is permanent in this world. This life is also not permanent. How long we will live, we don’t know. In this context, these posts and positions are not at all permanent. I am aware of this truth every moment.

The CM made these remarks while addressing the people of his Shiggaon constituency from where he has been elected. He had visited the constituency to inaugurate the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, the 19th Century queen of Kittur in Belagavi district, who fought against the British.

“I try my best not to speak emotionally, but when I see you all, the emotions overwhelm me. I am not able to visit you regularly. There is a very big responsibility on my shoulders to make all-round development in the State and respect the emotions of all communities. That is a very big responsibility,” Bommai said.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of his constituency, Bommai said that he is only Basavaraj Bommai for them, not the Chief Minister. He also said that he is indebted to the people of his constituency who have shown love and respect towards him.

“Because of your blessings, I am standing before you all as the Chief Minister. But, I like to mention here one thing, which I always tell to you all. And that is that when I move out of my constituency, I am the CM, a Home Minister or a Water Resources Minister but when I visit this constituency, I always remain Basavaraj Bommai to you. And, I have been saying this even after I became the CM,” he said.

“Why am I saying this is that, Basavaraj Bommai is an eternal name, but positions and posts attached to this name are not eternal. I am indebted to the people of this constituency. Whatever work I would try to do but that debt cannot be repaid. I don’t have any big aspirations. I just want to keep intact the love and affection you all have shown towards me. Whenever I came to your town, you fed me with Rotti (Jowar Roti) and Navanakki Anna (Foxtail Millet). I cannot forget it,” Bommai said with tears in his eyes. Bommai had assumed charge as Chief Minister on July 28 after B.S. Yediyurappa resigned after completion of two years in office.