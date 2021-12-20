‘Actor Shiva Rajkumar must lead Gokak type Movement’

December 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Kannada actors should not limit themselves to just posting tweets concerning Kannada language, Journalist and Film Director Indrajit Lankesh said that Kannada now needs a Gokak type Movement and popular actor Hattrick Hero Shiva Rajkumar should lead the Movement from the front.

He was speaking at the Kannada Rajyotsava celebration organised jointly by District Sharana Sahitya Parishat and District Unit of Kannada Chaluvali Kendra Mandali at Rajendra Bhavan in JSS Hospital premises on M.G. Road here yesterday.

Noting that Kannada actors should not keep quiet after posting tweets whenever Kannada pride is hurt, he said that mere tweets will not serve the purpose and actors should travel to Belagavi for the cause of Kannada.

Strongly condemning the MES (Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti) act of burning Kannada Flag and attacks on Kannadigas and their properties at Belagavi, Indrajit stressed on the need for Kannada actors to take to the streets for protecting the cause of Kannada land and language.

Observing that currently the Kannada film industry is lacking in leadership, he said that there seems to be leadership crisis after the demise of Dr. Rajkumar and Ambarish. Emphasising that Kannadigas and Kannada film industry needs a strong leadership, Indrajit opined that actor Shiva Rajkumar should take up leadership.

Recalling the Gokak Movement in the early 80s, Indrajit said that his father P. Lankesh, writer and Founder-Editor of ‘Lankesh Patrike’, had asked actor Lokesh (son of actor Subbaiah Naidu) of ‘Yellindalo Bandavaru’-fame to lead Gokak Movement. But Lokesh argued that Dr. Rajkumar was a better person to lead the Movement and as such, it was advisable to contact the Thespian. Later, Lankesh carried a unilateral story with the caption ‘Dr. Rajkumar to lead Gokak Movement’, following which Dr. Rajkumar rushed to meet his (Indrajit) father, when he (Lankesh) succeeded in convincing the Kannada matinee idol to lead Gokak Movement.

Subsequently, Dr. Rajkumar travelled through the length and breadth of the State, following which the Gokak Movement turned into a massive public Movement for the cause of Kannada Language and Kannadigas, Indrajit pointed out.

Referring to the increasing trend of dubbing in movies, Indrajit said that of late, films of other languages are getting increasingly dubbed to Kannada. This will result in Kannada actors becoming only dubbing artistes, he cautioned.

Indrajit further said that all articles written by his father P. Lankesh in ‘Lankesh Patrike’ will be released in social media networks and digital media, with one article every week, on Mar. 8, 2022, marking P. Lankesh’s birth anniversary.

Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal and K.R. Hospital’s retired Nursing Officer Shivamma were felicitated on the occasion. District Sharana Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Helavarahundi Siddappa, Kannada Chaluvali Kendra Mandali Mysuru Unit President Mugur Nanjundaswamy, former Karnataka State Government Employees Association President H.K. Ramu, Kannada writer T. Sathish Javaregowda and others were present.

Darshan fans stage protest

Accusing Indrajit Lankesh of making derogatory remarks against actor Darshan and Mysuru Police, actor Darshan’s fans staged a demonstration behind Chamundeshwari Temple located near JSS Hospital here yesterday.

Upon learning that Indrajit Lankesh was attending the Rajyotsava programme organised by District Sharana Sahitya Parishat at Rajendra Bhavan, Darshan’s fans led by Corporator Lokesh Piya gathered behind Chamundeshwari Temple and blackened the flexes and posters carrying the picture of Indrajit Lankesh.

They also raised slogans against Indrajit and demanded an apology from him for his remarks against actor Darshan and Mysuru Police.

The Police provided tight security at the spot.