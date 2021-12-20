Congress to take out Mekedatu Padayatra from Jan.9

December 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking implementation of Mekedatu water project along Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, the Congress will take out a padayatra from Jan. 9.

Announcing this at a press meet at Congress Bhavan here yesterday, senior Congress leader and former MLC V.R. Sudarshan said that KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar will give full details of the padayatra after performing puja at Talacauvery, the birth place of river Cauvery on Dec.24.

Pointing out that the padayatra will run up to 10 to 12 days, he said that the padayatra is an apolitical one and the Congress party flag will not be used during the padayatra.

Maintaining that only the National flag and Kannada flag will be flaunted during the padayatra, Sudarshan said that anyone can participate in the padayatra for pressing the Government to take up the project.