‘Save Rangayana Samiti’ launches indefinite protest

December 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa of acting against the founding principles of Rangayana by inviting Right Wing ideologists as guests for the forthcoming Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, a host of activists representing various associations under the banner of ‘Rangayana Ulisi Horata Samiti,’ launched an indefinite stir in Rangayana premises here this morning, seeking sacking of Cariappa.

Noting that Rangayana is an autonomous body established for the promotion of theatre, arts and culture, the protestors questioned the selection of actress and BJP leader Malavika Avinash and Right Wing ideologist Chakravarthy Sulibele as guests for the prestigious Bahuroopi Theatre Festival. Contending that Malavika Avinash and Chakravarthy Sulibele have made no contribution to the field of theatre for getting invited, the protestors alleged that Cariappa was promoting only Right Wing ideology in Rangayana, while ignoring the very purpose of its establishment.

They declared that the indefinite stir launched today would be marked by protest for one hour (11 am to 12 noon) everyday in Rangayana premises, until Cariappa is sacked as the Director.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, seeking immediate ouster of Cariappa as Rangayana Director.