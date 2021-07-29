Bommai Cabinet: Eight senior BSY Ministers to be dropped?

July 29, 2021

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai has taken charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and expanding the Ministry will be his first big challenge as he will have to navigate through the Cabinet formation exercise by maintaining balance between factions within the ruling BJP.

Bommai is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow. He said in Bengaluru that he has sought time from Modi, Amit Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda to discuss the issue of Cabinet expansion. The CM was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru last evening but apparently, the high command did not finalise the meetings.

Basavaraj Bommai said, “I’ve sought time. I plan to go to Delhi tomorrow. Nothing is finalised yet. Once they give time, I’ll fly to Delhi. Last night, PM Modi congratulated me. He said I should give good governance. I’ll go meet the PM, HM and party Chief JP Nadda.”

Meanwhile, there are several aspirants among the party old guard and legislators who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019. Ministerial aspirants have already begun lobbying to secure a berth in the new Cabinet. Some legislators are meeting former CM B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) as there are indications that he has a say in Cabinet formation.

The BJP high command wants fresh faces in the renewed Cabinet. This means that a number of senior Ministers could be dropped. The Central leadership is also likely to replace at least two of the three Deputy Chief Ministers — Govind Karjol, Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and Laxman Sangappa Savadi. A BJP MLA hailing from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community could be appointed as a Dy.CM.

Sources said that already the high command has sent messages to at least eight senior Ministers that they would not be a part of the Cabinet and instead, the party expected them to work to strengthen the BJP. Former CM Jagadish Shettar has already indicated that he will not join the Bommai Cabinet considering that he is senior to Bommai.

Another senior leader and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said some Seers had visited him and wanted him to become Deputy Chief Minister. But sources said that Eshwarappa might make an announcement like Shettar soon.

Former Minister and senior leader R. Ashok said he had held several positions in the past and will abide by the party decision. There are reports that he may become Deputy Chief Minister.