In a first, KSOU’s CET coaching begins today

July 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Competing with private colleges and Universities, Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has forayed into Common Entrance Test (CET) coaching to make its presence felt in the undergraduate (UG) technical education scene. The 30-day online CET course began today (July 29).

This is for the first time that the KSOU has taken this initiative. The KSOU’s Competitive Examinations’ Coaching Centre has tied up with Gnanasharada Sri Vidyatheertha Institute of Culture to provide the courses and the former would provide faculty and resource persons for the online course.

Notably, a nominal sum of Rs. 1,000 is being charged for the course. The coaching is free for Government PU College students who can enrol by getting a letter from the Principals of the respective colleges.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan inaugurated the coaching programme at the KSOU yesterday. He exhorted the students who want to enter professional streams to make use of the KSOU’s initiative.

The SP noted that now online education has reduced the burden of students travelling to distant places for learning so they can study at the comforts of home. He advised students to make best use of the course and shine in the ensuing exam for admission to professional courses.

Recalling the days he was pursuing coaching classes for CET, the SP said, “I hail from Tiptur taluk in Tumakuru but was staying in my sister’s house at Arsikere in Hassan and I used to reach Tumakuru for CET coaching. So I used to wake up daily at 3.30 am and catch the train by 4.30 am to reach Tumakuru as the classes started at 7 am. Amid these difficulties, I never lost confidence and performed well,” he said. There has been a huge change in the education scenario and students are getting everything sitting at their home with technological advancements, the SP observed.

“There are no short-cuts to success. Students must work hard to become successful. The facilities for the present generation students are plentiful and online education has come as a boon. Students must set a goal for themselves and strive hard to achieve them,” he opined.

Competitive Exams Coaching Centre’s Coordinator Jainahalli Sathyanarayana Gowda said that the CET coaching was planned for the first time since this year’s admission to professional courses was based on the marks obtained by the students in the CET. “CET is crucial now since marks in Second PU will not be considered for admissions. This course will help the students from rural areas and those from economically weaker sections,” he said.

KSOU VC Prof. S. Vidyashankar said that online education is getting strengthened in the changed circumstances. “Online education, particularly in COVID times, has undergone many changes. With this, online mode of education is being strengthened. The University Grants Commission (UGC) also has developed new applications for learning,” he opined.

Sringeri Mutt’s Mysuru Branch Dharmadhikari H. Ramachandra and Gnanasharada Sri Vidyatheertha Institute of Culture Secretary S.K. Bhaskar joined the event online.