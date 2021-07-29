Eureka! Multi-crore worth land registered in ‘dead’ man’s name

July 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A Right To Information (RTI) activist has unearthed efforts by land sharks to usurp a piece of land worth crores of rupees by getting the property registered as a Gift Deed in the name of a dead person by taking another person to the Sub-Registrar’s Office in place of the dead person.

The reply to the RTI filed by B.N. Nagendra has revealed efforts by land sharks to take over 4-04 acres of land in Survey No. 244 in Kesare, Kasaba hobli in Mysuru taluk. In this background, Nagendra had collected the documents and filed objections with the Deputy Commissioner and Tahsildar. Besides, he has lodged a complaint at Narasimharaja (NR) Police Station. According to land records, this piece of land mentioned as ‘Sarkari Kharab’ has been purchased by Narasingarao of Krishnamurthypuram, Mysuru, in the Government auction. Later, it was sold to, A. Selvaraj, son of Amaldas. From 1970 to 2,000, the name has been mentioned as A. Cheluvaraju in Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC). However, Cheluvaraju has died on August 28, 1986 at Jaamdal village in Holenarasipura taluk of Hassan district, according to death certificate issued by Holenarasipura Tahsildar in letter vide 3/1986.

His name has been mentioned in the RTC from 2001 to 2018, but the size of land has not been mentioned. Interestingly, in 2018, there was a mention in RTC that the dead person had submitted an application seeking measurement of the said property. This gave room for suspicion. Subsequently, the thumb impression of this person has been mentioned in all documents and this has been certified by one A.S. Kiran. Even this had the signature and the mobile phone number of Rammanahalli Village Assistant, Siddaiah.

On Jan. 20, 2020, a Gift Deed pertaining to this piece of land was found in the Office of the Mysuru South Sub-Registrar in the name of Lakshmamma, wife of Krishnamurthy vide document MY.N-1-07222/2019-20. Siddalingapura Village Accountant S. Bhaskar, who noticed this Gift Deed filed report. Villagers of Siddalingapura have clarified that the RTC holder, A. Cheluvaraju, was not residing in their village and had died. In order to usurp this land, the land sharks have created a Gift Deed and changed the name as Amaldas in the Aadhaar Card and submitted the documents to the Sub-Registrar’s Office, the Village Accountant has mentioned in his report.

Revenue Inspector Prashanth has also filed a report stating that A. Cheluvaraju has died long ago and there was no connection with the possessor of the Gift Deed and the original land holder. An enquiry has been held at office-level and action to be taken has been recommended against all those involved in this scam. Another interesting factor is that while the age of Cheluvaraju has been mentioned as 80 years, the age of his daughter, Lakshmamma, has been recorded as 60 years, which also gives rise to doubts. The incumbent Village Accountant S.L. Arjun Roy has mentioned that Cheluvaraju had paid a tax of Rs.1,300 in Nov. 12, 2029 and a receipt (No. 176128) has been raised.

In the original death certificate, Lakshmamma’s father name has been mentioned as Jayaram. But in the Gift Deed it has been mentioned as A. Cheluvaraju. In the last, it has been mentioned that Lakshmamma has died in Bengaluru. Her death certificate (803162/B/D/2020/045752 dated 14-08-2020) has also been obtained. The death certificate has mentioned her permanent address as 39/9, 10th Cross, Cholara Palya, Bengaluru. Whereas the Gift Deed has the address, 1473/43, Krishnadevaraya Road, Pipeline, Vijayanagar.

Upon asking documents of this case, the Office of Tahsildar has given in writing that the documents are not available. This has given a feeling that the office staff have colluded with the land sharks and destroyed documents. Prima facie looks like a big scam which runs into crores of rupees. Both Police and Revenue authorities have begun independent enquiries to find out those who were behind this scam.

Meanwhile, Mysuru taluk Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, speaking to SOM, said that a probe is being undertaken following the complaint by RTI activist B.N. Nagendra and added that a lot of doubts has arose, after going through the documents. The truth will come out only after the conclusion of the probe, he said.