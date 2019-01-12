Man cheats friend of Rs.20 lakh assuring him a site in Mysuru

Mysuru: Real Estate sector is growing and so are the scams and frauds associated with it. Though many buyers now-a-days are more informed, ironically many are still susceptible to scams and frauds sometimes by close friends and associates like this person who was cheated of Rs.20 lakh by his friend who promised a house site in Mysuru.

The victim has now lodged a complaint against his friend at Nazarbad Police Station. In his complaint, Vasanth Kumar from Bengaluru, who is a native of Erode in Tamil Nadu, has told the Police that his friend Murugesh, also from Savakattupalyam in Tamil Nadu, cheated him of Rs.20 lakh by promising a house site.

Vasanth Kumar told the Police that a gang of five, who claimed to be Real Estate agents, made away with the money. He told the Police that he knew Murugesh and the latter told him about abundant sites available in Mysuru. Vasanth Kumar believed in Murugesh and arranged Rs.20 lakh after pledging some of his valuables and availing loan from a bank. On Jan.6, Vasanth Kumar and Murugesh came to Mysuru at about 9.15 am and Murugesh contacted some of his friends over phone, who allegedly asked him to come near the road leading towards Nanjangud, behind a Mall near M.G. Road later in the afternoon.

The victim told the Police that in the afternoon, four unidentified people came to the place in a Maruti van and after introducing them to his friends, Murugesh collected the amount from Vasanth Kumar. The gang even showed a plot to Vasanth Kumar near the mall. After collecting the money, the gang left the place.

Later when Vasanth Kumar tried reaching Murugesh over phone, the latter was not available. Suspecting that he has been conned, Vasanth waited for three days and lodged a complaint at Nazarbad Police Station yesterday.

