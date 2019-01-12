Writers should come forward for advocating Constitutional aspirations: Prof. Patil

Mysuru: Stressing on the need for the youths to develop a rational mindset, veteran littérateur Prof. Chandrashekar Patil (Champa) has called upon informative writers to come forward for advocating the aspirations of the Constitution.

He was speaking at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Fellowship National Awardee K.S. Shivaramu felicitation programme jointly organised by Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota and K.S. Shivaramu Sneha Balaga at the Mini theatre in Kalamandira premises here yesterday.

Observing that all humans should be treated equally, Prof. Champa complimented K.S. Shivaramu for launching a movement against superstitious practices such as Made Snana, Yade Snana etc.

Maintaining that conservatives were exploiting innocent people in the name of God and religious practises, he underlined the role of writers in enlightening the people against superstitious beliefs and practices.

Noting that great reformers such as Buddha, Basavanna, Ambedkar and Periyar always fought against social evils, Champa took strong objection to the practise of ‘Pada Puja,’ where in the foot of upper caste Swamiji is worshipped.

Calling for an immediate end to such practise, the veteran writer said that it was high time that the people were appropriately educated against superstitious practices, which he said are a bane to the society.

University of Mysore Journalism Department faculty Prof. B.P. Mahesh Chandra Guru, in his address, alleged that Universities have become a haven for looters.

Stating that civil works and appointments in Universities have become a cess pool of corruption, Prof. Guru said that nobody will be interested in becoming a Vice-Chancellor, sans the power to allot civil works and make faculty appointments.

Claiming that persons lacking in knowledge were becoming VCs these days, he said that the Government’s decision to make appointments only on merit, brings some hope.

Social worker K. Raghuram presided over the event. Veteran writer Dr. C.P. Krishna Kumar (CPK), Prof. K.S. Bhagawan, Periyar follower Kalai Selvi, former District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Presidents Maddikere Gopal and M. Chandrashekar, theatre personality Rajashekar Kadamba, Kannada activist Mugur Nanjundaswamy, C.T. Acharya, K.S. Nagaraj, H.S. Prakash and others were present during the programme.

