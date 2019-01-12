Over 250 register for Dog Show tomorrow

Mysuru: Over 250 dog enthusiasts have registered their pets for the National-level Dog Show organised by the Canine Club of Mysore, on Jan. 13 (Sunday) from 9.30 am onwards at the Scouts and Guides Ground behind DC office in city .

Canine Club of Mysore President B.P. Manjunath, speaking to Star of Mysore yesterday said that over 250 people from Mumbai, Miraj, Kolkata, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country have registered their pets for the competition.

He further said that said more than 300 exotic breeds such as the tiny Miniature Pinscher to more than 100 kg weighing St. Bernard, Great Dane and other breeds such as Takita of Germany, Newfoundland dog of France, Tibetan Mastiff, Rottweiler, Nepolean Mastiff, German Shepherd, Labrador, Golden Retriever, Doberman, Pug, Lhasa Apso and English Mastiff dogs will be taking part in the show and added that desi breeds such as Mudhol, Rajapalyam, Chippipari, Pashmi, Kanni etc. will also be taking part and there was no entry fee for desi breeds.

The cynosure of all eyes at the event would be the celebrity dog breeder from Bengaluru Satish Cadaboms, who will be displaying his dogs such as Korean Dosa Mastiff, Alaskan Malamute and Lion Head Tibetan Mastiff between 11 am and 12 noon.

Ministers G.T. Devegowda and S.R. Mahesh, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, BJP leader Kautilya Raghu, BJP City President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, advocate Harish Kumar Hegde, Corporators Shivakumar and Lokesh Piya and others will be present during the inaugural function. Former MLA Vasu will preside. Prizes will be distributed later in the evening, he said.

