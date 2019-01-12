‘Hinduism only religion with ancient history, broad-mindedness’

Mysuru: Hinduism is the only religion in the world which has an ancient history inculcating broad-mindedness, said renowned scholar Dr. M. Chidananda Murthy. Vedas formed the basis for Hindu religion, he added.

Dr. Murthy was speaking after releasing writer Dr. Sudhakar Hosalli’s work ‘Ramamandira Mattu Sugreevajne Saadhyate – Ondu Avalokana” (Ram Temple and probable ordinance – A review) at a programme jointly organised by Rajya Shaikshanika Diksoochi Mattu Sudharana Samiti and Mandya District Unit of Akhila Bharatiya Sahitya Parishat at Cauvery auditorium in KSOU premises, Manasagangothri, here this morning.

Asserting that he was neither a leftist nor a rightist, Dr. Murthy said he belonged to the class where facts are told loudly and proudly.

Stating that author Dr. Sudhakar Hosalli has brought out this book after a thorough study of the Constitution of India, he said that he was more concerned for the nation and Hindu culture than for himself.

Observing that Indian culture was based on Sanatana Dharama, Dr. Murthy said he takes pride in being called a Hindu.

Bemoaning that a majority of people lacked knowledge about broad-minded thinking in veda script, he said that he plans to write a book on Vedas and Lord Rama.

Maintaining that there was no inequality or gender bias in the Vedas, the veteran scholar said Vedas propagate that the entire world is one family.

Noting that Lord Rama is adored by every Hindu, Dr. Murthy said that Lord Rama was not restricted to Vaishnavas.

Claiming that Sri Rama is a symbol of Indian culture, he said that there were many evidences to suggest that Sri Rama was born in Ayodhya. “Many pieces of Hanuman idols and Rama’s bow and arrow found during an excavation at Ayodhya suggest that Lord Rama was indeed born at Ayodhya,” he said.

Deploring the destruction of Hindu temples over centuries, Dr. Murthy alleged that Tipu Sultan had demolished a Hanuman temple at Srirangapatna.

Referring to Prof. K.S. Bhagawan’s recent outburst against Lord Sri Rama, where the former had said that Sri Rama was an alcoholic, Dr. Murthy said that such remarks were only aimed at gaining cheap publicity.

Criticising the spending of lakhs of rupees on providing Police security to such writers, he also hit out at Prof. Chandrashekar Patil (Champa) for making critical comments about Hindu Gods.

Kendra Sahitya Academy Member Addanda Cariappa, who was the guest of honour, said that although he went through the book hurriedly, he has quite understood the book, which is not only interesting but also provides a deep insight into Hindu religion.

Maintaining that the book is a must read for the so-called secularists, he observed that Hinduism disseminates the essence of life in the best manner.

Noting that Kodagu is a land of warriors, he lashed out at the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for making efforts to belittle Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa.

Claiming that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) was the ‘Gift of Nehru,’ Addanda Cariappa alleged that Nehru prevented Gen. K.S. Thimmayya from attacking Pakistan to reclaim PoK, following which Gen. Thimmayya resigned in protest against Nehru’s actions.

Hitting out at Prof. Bhagawan and Champa, he said that such writers were hurting the spirit of Hindu nationalism.

Advocate P. Krishnamurthy from Kodagu, who spoke about the book, asserted that the Constitution needed changes in keeping with the changing scenario in our country.

Maintaining that the book is well written, he opined that although the Government could have passed an ordinance on Ram Mandir, it did not come forward to do so for some political reasons.

RSS leader M. Venkatram presided over the event.

Adichunchanagiri Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji graced the occasion.

Author Sudhakar Hosalli, Akhila Bharatiya Sahitya Parishat Mandya District Vice-President B.S. Anupama, Rajya Shaikshanika Diksoochi Mattu Sudharana Samiti President Dr. Haniyur Chandregowda, General Secretary Dr. K.L. Divya and others were present.

