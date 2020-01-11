Veteran Kannada Scholar Dr. M. Chidananda Murthy dies at 89

January 11, 2020

Last rites with State honours tomorrow

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada Scholar Dr. M. Chidananda Murthy died at a hospital here early this morning. He was 89.

Popularly known as “ChiMu”, he breathed his last at around 3.45 am, family sources said.

Dr. Murthy was recently hospitalised due to breathing problem and was affected by pneumonia.

He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

His mortal remains was kept at his Bengaluru residence for people to pay their last respects.

Last rites will be performed tomorrow, sources said.

Condoled: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former CMs Siddharamaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy and a host of other leaders have condoled Dr. Murthy’s death.

“He was a thinker, researcher and historian who always worked for the interest of Kannada. His place in history is unique and irreplaceable. His role in protecting the monuments of Hampi and in Kannada getting a classical language status is memorable,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Yediyurappa also recalled that Murthy had declined his offer as Chief Minister earlier, to become MLC, citing his age.

His last rites will be performed with State honours, the Chief Minister added.

