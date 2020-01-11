“ChiMu” played a key role in Kannada getting classical language status

January 11, 2020

Born on May 10, 1931, at Hirekogalur in Channagiri taluk of Shivamogga district, Dr. M. Chidananda Murthy (ChiMu), known for his researches and pro-Kannada stance, heralded a new dawn in the field of literary research. He was equally known for controversies and his stands on religious and political matters were sharply criticised in the literary circle.

A vocal Kannada activist through Kannada Shakti Kendra, Dr. Murthy also played a key role in a movement that led to Kannada getting classical language status.

An epigraphist, Dr. Murthy was known for his work on Kannada inscriptions. His work played a key role in deciding the antiquity of the Kannada, which helped get the language classical status from the Union Government in 2008.

He was also vocal against the then State Government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

In the Kannada literary world, he was one of the few writers to have backed Honduras political ideology openly. Dr. Murthy, who often hogged the limelight on issues regarding borders of the State, was the first to raise voice against Maharashtra’s claim on Belagavi in Karnataka. A week ago, Dr. Murthy had commented on the tension in the border district saying Belagavi would never be a part of Maharashtra.

Staged solo protests

Many times, he alone staged protests for Kannada cause in front of Vidhana Soudha. As President of Kannada Shakti Kendra, he had organised protests. For many decades, Dr. Murthy either demanded or submitted a memorandum to the Government seeking renaming of Hyderabad-Karnataka as Kalyana-Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka as Kittur Karnataka. Using historical and literary evidence, he had proved that boundaries of Karnataka had expanded beyond today’s Kerala and Maharashtra.

On Veerashaiva-Lingayat

Dr. Murthy had a large number of students, who revered him for his teaching skills. He strongly propagated that Veerashaiva-Lingayat are the same and the faith was a part of the Hindu religion.

Suicide attempt

For the Kannada cause, he had even entered the Tungabhadra river in Hampi to commit suicide. He had a special love for Hampi.

Gold medallist

He had secured 10th rank in State at inter-examinations and bagged two gold medals in graduation. He served as a Kannada lecturer in Tumakuru, Kolar and Bengaluru. He completed Ph.D on ancient Kannada poet Pampa.

In 1960, he joined the Department of Kannada at University of Mysore. He also served in Bangalore University.

Author of more than 25 literary and research works, Dr. Murthy and late Prof. M.M. Kalburgi were two giants in Kannada research. With Murthy’s death, an era in Kannada research has ended. The demise has also created a void in the discipline.

