90-kg banned plastic seized, owner fined
News

90-kg banned plastic seized, owner fined

January 11, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Team of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials, lead by Assistant Commissioner Geetha Hudeda and Environment Engineer S. Mythri, along with Abhaya team members, raided Raj Tradings shop in Shivarampet here yesterday and have seized about 90-kg of banned plastic covers and carry bags from the shop and imposed a penalty of Rs.10,000 on the owner of the shop.

The MCC officials had earlier issued warning to the shopkeepers not to sell the banned single-use plastic items in future, failing which stern action would be initiated against them (shopkeepers).

Despite issuing warning to shops and other manufacturing units in city, at least five times to Raj Tradings, they were allegedly selling banned plastic items. Acting on a tip off, MCC officials raided the premises of the trader and imposed a penalty of Rs.10,000 to the owner yesterday.

Authorities have claimed that the raids are a continuous process and strict action will be initiated against the violators.

MCC banned single-use plastic items a few years ago and since then, the raids have been conducted on several shops in many parts of the city, but banded plastic covers are being transported from other cities like Bengaluru, according to authorities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching