State Film Awards-2018: Raghavendra Rajkumar, Meghana Raj bag top honours
News

State Film Awards-2018: Raghavendra Rajkumar, Meghana Raj bag top honours

January 11, 2020

Lifetime achievement awards to Srinivas Murthy, P. Sheshadri and B.S. Basavaraju 

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Government has declared the winners of State Film Awards-2018. The awardees were announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa yesterday. A total of 31 film award winners were declared, with Raghavendra Rajkumar and Meghana Raj honoured in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

Raghavendra Rajkumar was conferred with the honour for his role in ‘Ammana Mane’ while Meghana was recognised for her role in ‘Iruvudellawa Bittu.’ ‘Ammana Mane’ marked Raghavendra Rajkumar’s return to Sandalwood after many years.

The First Best Film award 2018 went to ‘Aa Karala Ratri,’ directed by Dayal Padmanabhan. In succession, ‘Ramana Savari’ and ‘Ondalla Eradalla’ bagged the Second Best and Third Best film awards, respectively.

Three lifetime achievement awards were also announced by Yediyurappa. Actor Srinivas Murthy will be given the Rajkumar Award for lifetime achievement, whereas the Puttanna Kanagal Award for lifetime achievement of a director went to P. Sheshadri. Meanwhile, B.S. Basavaraju bagged the Vishnuvardhan Award for lifetime contribution. Here is the complete list of winners:

Best ActorRaghavendra Rajkumar (Ammana Mane)
Best ActressMeghana Raj (Iruvudellawa Bittu)
Best DirectorDayal Padmanabhan
Best Social FilmSantakavi Kanakadasara Ramadhanya
Best Family EntertainerSarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai
Best Children’s FilmHoovu Balli
Best Regional FilmDeyi Baidethi (Tulu)
Best Debut Film of New DirectorBelakina Kannadi (Basavaraj Hammini)
Best Supporting ActorBalaji Manohar (Choorikatte)
Best Supporting ActressVeena Sundar (Aa Karaala Ratri)
Best Child Actor (Male)Master Aaron (Ramana Savari)
Best Child Actor (Female)Baby Sinchana (Andavada)
Best Music DirectorRavi Basrur (KGF: Chapter 1)
Best LyricsDr. Baraguru Ramachandrappa (Bayalatada Bheemanna)
Best Male Playback SingerSiddhartha Belmannu (Santakavi Kanakadasara Ramadhanya)
Best Female Playback SingerKalavati Dayanand (Deyi Baidethi)
Best CinematographerI. Naveen Kumar (Ammachiyemba Kanasu)
Best EditorSuresh Arumugam (Trataka)
Best Art DirectionJ. Shivakumar (KGF: Chapter 1)
Best StoryS. Harish (Nayigere)
Best ScreenplayP. Sheshadri (Mookajjiya Kanasu)
Best DialogueShirisha Joshi (Savitribai Phule)

