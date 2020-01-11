State Film Awards-2018: Raghavendra Rajkumar, Meghana Raj bag top honours

January 11, 2020

Lifetime achievement awards to Srinivas Murthy, P. Sheshadri and B.S. Basavaraju

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Government has declared the winners of State Film Awards-2018. The awardees were announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa yesterday. A total of 31 film award winners were declared, with Raghavendra Rajkumar and Meghana Raj honoured in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

Raghavendra Rajkumar was conferred with the honour for his role in ‘Ammana Mane’ while Meghana was recognised for her role in ‘Iruvudellawa Bittu.’ ‘Ammana Mane’ marked Raghavendra Rajkumar’s return to Sandalwood after many years.

The First Best Film award 2018 went to ‘Aa Karala Ratri,’ directed by Dayal Padmanabhan. In succession, ‘Ramana Savari’ and ‘Ondalla Eradalla’ bagged the Second Best and Third Best film awards, respectively.

Three lifetime achievement awards were also announced by Yediyurappa. Actor Srinivas Murthy will be given the Rajkumar Award for lifetime achievement, whereas the Puttanna Kanagal Award for lifetime achievement of a director went to P. Sheshadri. Meanwhile, B.S. Basavaraju bagged the Vishnuvardhan Award for lifetime contribution. Here is the complete list of winners: