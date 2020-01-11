Religious heads chant Clean Mysuru Mantra

January 11, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Joining the bandwagon of Clean Mysuru campaign are religious leaders and heads of most prominent Mutts of Mysuru region.

Together they have pledged support for the initiative led by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) that has resolved to get back the top slot in Cleanest City ranking in nationwide Swachh Survekshan 2020. On its part, the MCC is trying to take every stakeholder on board and winning the trust of all so that they can join hands in the campaign.

A delegation from the MCC, headed by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, conducted a meeting with all religious heads at Suttur Mutt, near the foot of Chamundi Hill last evening. At the meeting, religious leaders from across the city and heads of many organisations vouched to do their mite in keeping their surroundings clean.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji led the Seer group. Adichunchanagiri Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji, Kaginele Mutt Seer Sri Shivanandapuri Swamiji, Ramakrishna Mutt Seer Swami Shanthivrathanandaji, Matha Amritanandamayi Mutt’s Brahmachari Kumar, Parakala Mutt Seer Sri Abhinava Vageesha Mahadeshika, Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji of Urilinga Peddi Mutt, Gurushantha Swamiji of Kuderu Mutt, Kannikadas Williams, Brahma Kumari Lakshmiji, Guru Basavalinga Swamiji, Shivananda Swamiji of Annadaneshwara Mutt, Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram’s Junior Pontiff Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, Sri Chidananda Swamiji and Sri Siddamalla Swamiji were part of the meeting.

Stressing on the need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, effective waste disposal, segregation of waste at source and responsible civic behaviour, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji suggested that even after the annual Swachh Survekshan, Mysureans must be constantly goaded to keep their surroundings clean. “We are focussing increasingly on temporary solutions but are forgetting long-term and permanent solution. Along with the MCC, even people must be responsible and must efficiently handle waste without throwing waste everywhere. There must be accountability in public life and public behaviour. Our mindsets must change for a garbage-free city and open defecation-free surroundings,” the Seer opined.

Heads of various religions assured the MCC that they will extended their cooperation to the cleanliness campaign and stressed on keeping the city clean. Messages will be conveyed to the people not to litter around and every platform will be used to spread the message, the Seers assured.

Adichunchanagiri Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji traced the evolution of the city from the period of Wadiyars till now and said that the Wadiyars envisaged and built a well-planned city with effective waste disposal mechanism. “We have to maintain high standards and we need to involve all stakeholders including residents, school children, public, Resident Welfare Associations, NGOs and professionals,” he rued.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath revealed that Vidyavardhaka College had adopted some of the roads in the college surroundings and is keeping them clean.

“Likewise, all educational institutions run by Mutts can cooperate with the MCC to keep their campuses and surrounding roads clean. This will drive a social change,” she urged.

