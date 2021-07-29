COVID-19 SCARE: Bylakuppe Golden Temple to be closed till Nov. 11

July 29, 2021

To open only if virus caseload comes down drastically in Mysuru and Kushalnagar

Kushalnagar: The Golden Temple at Bylakuppe will be closed for tourists till Nov. 11. On July 27, the Temple completed 500 days of closure due to COVID-19 and till now, not a single case of virus infection has been reported in the entire campus that houses over 3,000 monks and 1,700 civilians around the Monasteries. There are over 40,000 Tibetan residents in Bylakuppe.

Initially there were plans to open the various Monasteries and Temples including the famed Namdroling Monastery (Golden Temple) on Aug. 11. But now the camp authorities have decided to close the campus till Nov. 11 as the priority now is to get all the residents fully vaccinated.

While all people above 45 years have been vaccinated 100 percent, the 18-plus age group has to receive their second dose. The Monasteries and Temples were closed on March 14, 2020 and this has enabled the Tibetan Settlement to handle both the first and second COVID wave well compared to the rest of the State.

Bylakuppe is one of the must-visit tourist destinations in Mysuru-Kodagu and the Monasteries, Golden Temple and other imposing structures are always present in the tourist itinerary. But despite the closure, tourists come to Bylakuppe in hordes and they go back disappointed looking at the closed gates. Notices of closure have been pasted at all entrances of Bylakuppe.

All supplies sanitised

As part of the closure arrangements, a dedicated supply chain has been opened to bring in groceries and vegetables. All the essentials are sanitised and vegetables are washed before they reach the kitchen.

Ever since the COVID outbreak was reported, mass prayers have been banned and only a handful of monks indulge in prayers and follow the social distancing guidelines. Even VIP visits were barred.

Centre of learning

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Lopon Gyurme, General Secretary of Namdroling Monastery said that even the Nov. 11 date depends on the total number of people vaccinated. “Apart from the monks, there are nunneries, hostels, students and other vulnerable populations. Though the State Government has thrown open all the tourist spots, we cannot take the risk,” he said.

“The Tibetan Settlement is a private property and this is a centre of learning where there are individuals from 10 to 90 years. One small mistake will ruin us and it will be a catastrophe,” said Managing Trustee of Penor Rinpoche Charity Foundation Tulku Choedhar. “We will carefully assess the caseload in Mysuru and nearby Kushalnagar and open the Golden Temple and other Monasteries only if it is safe. As of now, there is a plan to open on Nov. 11,” he added.