Ramdas promises houses for shelterless Yadava community

July 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas has said that a list Yadava community people who live in rented house in his constituency will be prepared and then allot them houses. He was speaking at a function organised to inaugurate the Gollara Mahila Swasahaya Sangha held under the aegis of Sri Krishna Yadava Gollara Balaga at Hoysala Karnataka Bhavan in city on Sunday.

The MLA said that the people of this community rear cows and take care of them as if they are serving God. Those living in rented houses can give application along with the Aadhaar details so that they could be allotted houses as per rules. He also promised to give Rs. 1 lakh as his individual contribution towards Gollara Mahila Swasahaya Sangha.

Hiriyur MLA K. Poornima Srinivas, who is also the Chairperson of Women and Child Welfare Committee, said, of late, women have shown that they were not restricted to kitchen. They had lots of work during Corona. Everyone has retirement but it is not applicable for women as she will be active always. The Lord has bestowed on them with such special strength.

Corporators, Geethashree Yoganand, Sowmya Umesh, former Deputy Mayor Pushpavalli, Sangha President M.N. Chandrika Balachandra, Secretary C.P. Surpiya, Vice-President Savita Raj, Divyashree, Jnaneshwari, Narayanaswamy and Yoganand were present at the programme.