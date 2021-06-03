CEO visits GPs, CCCs at T.N. Pur, Periyapatna

June 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) A.M. Yogesh visited several Gram Panchayats (GPs) in T. Narasipur taluk and reviewed the steps taken to check the COVID pandemic.

He visited Bannur COVID Hospital, reviewed its functioning and heard problems. From there, he went to Maleyur Gram Panchayat (GP) and took COVID-related information. Yogesh sought to know whether villages in this GP limits are sanitised or not. He then asked officers concerned to undertake sanitisation in all the villages without fail. Later, he visited COVID Care Centre (CCC) and interacted with COVID patients.

The CEO also visited Kodagahalli and Kethupura villages, visited the CCCs and also collected information about the ongoing works under MGNREGA scheme. Later, he went to Somanathapura GP and Primary Health Centre (PHC) and gave instructions to conduct Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

At Maleyur CCC, the CEO held discussion with doctors about the prevailing condition.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) Chairman S. Mahadevaiah, Mysore Paints and Varnish (MyLAC) Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Chairman N.R. Krishnappa Gowda, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. T. Amarnath were present.

Picture shows the CEO during his visit to the specially abled vaccination centre at Hitnehebbagilu.

Periyapatna visit

The CEO also visited few GPs and PHCs at Periyapatna to have a check on the COVID management in the taluk. He visited Kampalapura, Ramanathatunga,Kirinalli, Hitnehebbagilu, Bhuvanahalli, Komalapura GPs and took information about COVID data.

During his visit, he interacted with Doctors, ASHA and Anganwadi workers there. He further stated that ‘Vaidyara Nade-Halliya Kade (Doctors’ walk towards villages)’ programme has been launched and accordingly, Doctors, ASHA and Anganwadi workers must visit every house in the village and if anyone is found with COVID symptoms, must conduct COVID test on the spot to provide necessary treatment. During his visit, the CEO also reviewed the working of COVID War Room in the GPs. He inspected specially abled vaccination centre at Hitnebagilu GP, told the beneficiaries to get vaccinated and if at all, any health issues arises, immediately take treatment, he suggested.

Periyapatna TP EO Krishnakumar and others were present.