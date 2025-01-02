Plaque installed at Yadavagiri proclaiming ‘Princess Road’
News

Plaque installed at Yadavagiri proclaiming ‘Princess Road’

January 2, 2025

Mysuru: Amid the ongoing debate over renaming Princess Road to ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga’ and the politics surrounding the issue, a group of residents, volunteers from various organisations including the Karnataka Rashtra Sena, and concerned citizens installed a plaque proclaiming the name ‘Princess Road,’ accompanied by the note: “This name was inaugurated in 1921 by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.”

The plaque was installed on the Elephant Statue pedestal in front of Swami Vivekananda statue in Cheluvamba Park, Yadavagiri. A ceremonial puja was conducted to mark the installation, emphasising the public sentiment to preserve the road’s historical identity.

District President of Karnataka Rashtra Sena, Adarsh Urs said Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar had named the road ‘Princess Road’ in 1921. The name is documented in records of Postal and Railway Departments, making it historically significant and inappropriate to rename it as ‘Siddaramaiah          Arogya Marga.’

“We have records to substantiate the name ‘Princess Road,’ yet MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rehman Shariff claims there are no such records. This is misleading and we demand his removal for providing false information,” Urs stated.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching