Devotees climb Hill steps on second Ashada Friday

July 24, 2026

Utsava murthi of Goddess Chamundeshwari decorated in Mahalakshmi avatar; Sri Chamundeshwari Authority takes corrective steps for hassle-free darshan

Mysuru: The second Ashada Friday witnessed thousands of devotees from Mysuru and surrounding districts climbing 1,000 and odd steps from the foothill to reach Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in the city, this morning.

The devotees were seen applying kumkum and turmeric to the steps to fulfil their vow to the Goddess while many were seen singing songs and bhajans dedicated to Goddess Chamundeshwari, creating a devotional atmosphere.

Puja rituals

The devotees started arriving at the hilltop as early as 5 am to have the first darshan of deity.

The puja rituals at the temple began as early as 3.30 am under the guidance of Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekar Dixit. The priests performed rituals like mahanyasapurvaka rudrabhisheka, sahasra namarchane and abhishekas till 5.30 am before the temple doors were opened for the devotees.

First Ashada Friday…

Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority, in an effort to ensure hassle-free darshan, had set right the lacunae noticed during the first Ashada Friday on July 17, with additional number of Police, home guards and volunteers. Their numbers were reduced, enabling devotees to enter the sanctum sanctorum with much ease.

As usual, arrangements had been made for devotees with Rs. 2,000 special entry ticket and people with VIP recommendation letters.

Floral decoration

The temple premises was decorated with colourful flowers and fruits adding to the religious fervour among the devotees. The utsava murthi of Goddess Chamundeshwari was decorated in Mahalakshmi avatar.

Tamil Nadu-based couple Shanthi and Thirumalai Swami Tambu, as part of their yearly practice on second Ashada Fridays, was seen distributing idli, pongal and a sweet dish to devotees at the Dasoha Bhavan atop the hill. The temple authorities had also organised musical programmes, during which bhajan troupes were seen rendering devotional songs dedicated to the presiding deity.

Free bus service from Shashiranjan Grounds

With private vehicles banned to the hill on Ashada Friday followed by weekends, devotees were seen boarding free KSRTC buses from Shashiranjan Grounds located near Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace on T. Narasipur Road to reach the hill temple. KSRTC operated its bus services to the hilltop from as early as 6.30 am.

People were also seen purchasing Rs. 2,000 special darshan tickets at the counters set up at the grounds.

Among those VIPs who visited the hill temple were K.R. Nagar MLA D. Ravishankar, Kollegal MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy, Mandya MLA Ganiga Ravikumar and Ramdurga MLA Ashok Pattan.