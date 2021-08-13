Devotees flock temples as part of Naga Panchami celebrations

August 13, 2021

Milk offered to anthills

Mysore/Mysuru: Devotees visited temples and offered milk to anthills in city on the occasion of Naga Panchami celebrations.

Since morning, several temples of Lord Shiva, Subramanya and Nag Devta were filled with devotees.

Special rituals were held as part of the celebrations. The people offered milk and other prasada to anthills. According to Vedic astrology, the Nag Devta is the resident lord of Panchami Tithi. The serpent which is placed on the neck of Lord Shiva is worshipped by Hindus on this day.

According to Hindu mythology, worshipping Lord Shiva along with Nag Devta removes all troubles from one’s life.