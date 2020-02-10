DG & IGP Praveen Sood in city
February 10, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood arrived in the city this morning. 

This is his first visit to Mysuru after taking Office as DG&IGP of the State on Jan.31. His visit was aimed at familiarising with Police officials of the     Southern Range.

Sood, who arrived  along with his wife at the residence of IGP (Southern Range) located opposite the SP Office in Nazarbad at about 8.45 am, was welcomed by IGP (Southern Range) and KPA Director Vipul Kumar. 

Later, Sood held a closed- door meeting at the IGP Office auditorium with top Police officials of the five districts coming under IGP (Southern Range) and discussed Law & Order maintenance, crime prevention, investigation and detection, people-friendly policing and a host of other policing issues.

IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar, Mysuru SP C.B. Ryshyanth, Mandya SP K. Parashuram, Kodagu SP Suman D. Pennekar, Chamarajanagar SP H.D. Anand  Kumar, Hassan SP Srinivas Gowda, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCP M. Muthuraj and other top Police officials attended the meeting.

Praveen Sood is likely to visit Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill and Varuna Police Station later in the afternoon, according to sources.

It may be mentioned here that Praveen Sood had served as the Mysuru City Police Commissioner from 2003 to 2007.

