DG&IGP Praveen Sood on a three-day visit

July 3, 2021

To hold marathon meetings on COVID lockdown, law & order in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood arrived in city this morning on a three-day visit. His visit at this time assumes significance as he is expected to review the COVID lockdown situation in Mysuru and also the law and order status.

Sood, who had served as the Mysuru City Police Commissioner from 2003 to 2007, arrived this morning and was received at DG Suit located near the IGP Office by IGP (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar.

Among others present to receive the Top Cop were Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director Vipul Kumar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan, KSRP Commandant R. Janardhana and Police Training School-Mysuru Principal Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti .

The DG&IGP, after addressing Probationary Dy.SPs and PSIs at KPA, will visit Fifth Battalion of KSRP Mysuru later in the afternoon. He will stay in Mysuru today and on Monday, is scheduled to visit the City Police Commissioner’s Office and hold a meeting with senior officers of the district and city. Sood will leave for Bengaluru headquarters on Monday evening.

Picture shows a section of the gathering at the Academy.

During his meetings, Sood will gather information about the law and order situation in the region and review the steps taken to maintain peace and also COVID lockdown enforcement.

He is expected to check investigations conducted so far into serious and heinous crimes against women and children.

Sources said that the law and order of the city and district would be reviewed and he will guide the Policemen to find anti-social elements and take steps against them as per law. He will also lay emphasis on crushing the drug menace with an iron hand.

His visit will boost the morale of the Police during a pandemic situation at a time when many Police personnel in Southern Range including Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan are infected by the virus and are recuperating at various stages of infection.

He will take stock of the staff strength and availability of personnel and equipment for various tasks during future law and order challenges, sources added.