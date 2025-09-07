Events Today

Dhammadeepa Pratishtana Charitable Trust, Students Unit, Manasagangothri, University of Mysore (UoM), Mysuru

September 7, 2025


Buddha Beladingalu – Dashamanotsava Sambhrama, Dhyana-Gayana-Vichara programme, Bhante Manorakkita of Chetavana Buddha Vihar, Hanur, Bhante Sobhan, Director of Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala, Mysuru, Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji of Urilinga Peddi Mutt, Gandhinagar, Mysuru and Bhante Ryandi Sota from Laos will grace the occasion, actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa inaugurates, former Mayor Purushotham offers floral tributes to the idol of Buddha, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath presides, former Minister N. Mahesh delivers a talk, Gautama Buddha Park, Manasagangothri,
5 pm.

