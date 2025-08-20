Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: ‘No amount of lies can shake us’

August 20, 2025

In a first, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade reacts to series of allegations

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the allegations of sexual abuse and murder of victims at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, famously known as ‘Dharmasthala Mass Burials,’ Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade has finally broken his silence.

For the first time, Dr. Heggade, has clarified his stance over the infamous Sowjanya rape and murder case, alleged serial murders that have occurred in the last decades at Dharmasthala and surroundings, rape and the burial of hundreds of bodies, that have hit the headlines.

“The streams of media reports are baseless and full of lies and let the truth emerge out of SIT probe,” asserted Dr. Heggade, who extended his full support to the SIT formed by the Government and the ongoing investigation.

“However, we are deeply hurt over the way baseless allegations are being hurled and the fabricated lies. The way, the social media is glorifying the allegations is ethically wrong,” said Dr. Heggade, while sharing his views, in his interview to a news channel, about the stinging allegations targeting the long standing history and tradition associated with Dharmasthala shrine, which serves the motto of social service.

Exuding confidence that the SIT probe will reveal the truth, Dr. Heggade was of the firm view that the probe shall answer the question — whether the malicious campaign against Dharmasthala, is a conspiracy hatched to bring disrepute to the popularity of the shrine?

On Oct. 9, 2012, Sowjanya, a 17-year-old PUC student of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) College, Ujire, was found brutally raped and murdered. Since then, several organisations have been fighting for justice in this case, but the superficial manner in which, the case is being portrayed in social media lacks ethics, Dr. Heggade propagated.

Reiterating his stand, welcoming SIT probe into the series of charges, Dr. Heggade said, if the charges are not probed, it would continue to be in circulation. Wish that the probe concludes soon, reaching its logical end and the guilty be punished, added Dr. Heggade, affirming that, they are open to all the findings that may emerge in the probe report.

Mincing no words, Dr. Heggade said, “We won’t be bogged down by the concerted campaign being channelled against Dharmasthala and the associated Trusts, for the last 14 years. A few of the vested interests, unable to digest the yeoman services being rendered by us, are indulged in spreading canards. However, we remain firm, without getting pulled down by any force.”

Referring to the video of a mask man, who claims to have buried several bodies in Dharmasthala, Dr. Heggade, denying any such possibilities, further clarified that, it is a long known belief that, those who breath their last in Dharmasthala, reach heavenly abode and attain salvation. Whenever there was any such death, the local Panchayat was being informed and the mortal remains were buried as per the legal formalities.

Expressing his displeasure over how social media is corrupting the mind of youngsters, Dr. Heggade said, social media may have emerged as a very influential media, but still we have touched the lives of 55 lakh families through social activities carried out at the villages, without relying on social media for the same.

When the Sowjanya case came into notice, Dr. Heggade said, as there was a clamour for justice, the Government was informed subsequently. But the allegations pointing fingers at our family members are baseless, as they were abroad for studies at that time and the related documents have been submitted.

Pooh-poohing the charges of mishandling of the Trust owned assets, Dr. Heggade sought to clear the haze, stating that “We don’t own any assets, as all the assets are registered in the name of the Trust, with relevant documents. The family owned assets are minimal.”

Most importantly, the properties in possession have substantiating records and the affairs of the Trust, are being carried out by the family members in a transparent manner, under the guidance of Dharmadhikari (temple caretaker).

“We are four brothers and a sister, with one of the brothers taking care of educational institutions in Bengaluru, while another spearheads social activities and the temple management in Dharmasthala. The sister’s husband is the Vice-Chancellor of SDM University at Dharwad. All the educational institutions are registered in the name of the Trust,” said Dr. Heggade.

There are several temples being managed by Jains, following all the traditional practices, said Dr. Heggade, spiking any ounce of truth in the smear campaign against a Jain family managing the Hindu temple.

Welcoming the stand of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar with regard to the allegations of conspiracy against Dharmasthala, Dr. Heggade reaffirmed that, there cannot be any blot on the faith and belief in Dharmasthala.

“All the puja rituals and traditions will continue to be in practice as always, without effecting any changes in the queue system,” reasserted Dr. Heggade.

Sasikanth Senthil has a role: Reddy

MLA and former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy has accused former IAS Officer and Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil of orchestrating the conspiracy against Dharmasthala.

“Senthil, a hardcore leftist, has hatched the plot along with two individuals of Dakshina Kannada, with a common intention of singeing the fame of Dharmasthala. Even though the Chief Minister and his deputy were averse to conducting any SIT probe into the allegations, pressure was mounted on the Congress High Command to order for SIT probe,” alleged Reddy.

Home Minister warns YouTubers

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar has warned of stringent action against the YouTubers and social media if they won’t refrain immediately from streaming provocative contents raking up people’s feelings in Dharmasthala mass burial case.

Dr. Parameshwar came out with the warning, while reacting to a query of senior BJP MLA and former Minister S. Suresh Kumar, at the Assembly session.