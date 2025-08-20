News photography expo

August 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day news photography exhibition, organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) as part of World Photography Day at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here, was inaugurated by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif appreciated the photographs on display and added that photo-journalists are people who rush to the spot, even before the District Administration authorities or the Police Department, to capture the incident on their cameras which is evident of their commitment.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj spoke on the role played by photographs and videos in detecting crimes.

“Today, people have been using latest android mobile phones through which they have been clicking photographs and recording videos. The CCTV footages recovered from a crime spot helped us in detecting the criminals involved in the robbery at silver articles manufacturing unit and a Police Sub-Inspector, who had allegedly misbehaved at a pub, was also suspended because of the video that went viral in social media,” he added.

Citing the example of people standing in large numbers on Lansdowne building on Sayyaji Rao Road to watch Dasara procession, DCP Sundar Raj said the photographs clicked by photo-journalists not only provide information but also educate the Police department on security aspects.

On the occasion, senior photo-journalist Saggere Ramaswamy was felicitated.

MDJA President K. Deepak, Department of Studies in Journalism HoD Dr. Mamata, NAREDCO Mysuru Chapter President V.C. Ravikumar, MDJA General Secretary Dharmapura Narayana, Executive Committee Member M.T. Yogesh Kumar, Mysuru Photo-Journalists Association President Pragathi Gopalkrishna and others were present.

Later, the winners of photography competition — 1. Uday Shankar, 2. Gavimata Ravi, 3. S.R. Madhusudan, 4. Anup T. Ragh — were feted with cash prize, medals and certificates.