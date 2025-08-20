In search of mom…

August 20, 2025

Elephant calf comes to Karnataka after crossing swollen river in Kerala border

Mysore/Mysuru: An elephant calf, which got separated from its mother and appeared in a school premises at Kerala, crossed a swollen river and entered into Karnataka near H.D. Kote in search of its mother.

Two days ago, the female calf had appeared at a Government School in Pulapalli village, Sultan Bathery taluk of Wayanad district in Kerala. But in 48 hours, the calf crossed Kerala border and entered into Karnataka appearing near Balle in H.D. Kote taluk, much to the surprise of the people.

It is learnt that this calf, aged between three and five months, got separated from its mother and was found wandering Pulapalli in Kerala. It had entered into a Government School premises at Pulapalli and had scattered the footwear of the students.

The Kerala Forest Department staff, which rescued the calf, left it in the nearby forest area in a bid to reunite the calf with its mother. But the calf, desperate to see its mother, crossed Kapila River which is flowing in full spate and entered Karnataka.

Following heavy rains in Kerala, Kapila River is full and flowing in full force. But the calf, braving the water force, has crossed the river safely and was wandering near Balle in search of its mother.

As soon as the information about an elephant wandering near Balle reached the D.B. Kuppe Zone staff of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Forest, they arrived at the spot, rescued it, took it to the forest area and are waiting for the arrival of the mother.

According to sources, the mother elephant is in Kerala side and will not cross the river which is flowing in full spate. But still, the Karnataka Forest Department staff are trying their best to reunite the calf with its mother.

It is learnt that the Forest staff will wait for the mother elephant till today evening and if the mother does not arrive, the staff will seek permission from the higher officers, shift the calf to the elephant camp and take care of it.