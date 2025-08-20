Chamundeshwari MLA demands basic amenities in slums

August 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With the countdown for the famed Dasara celebrations in Mysuru having begun, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has urged the Government to provide basic amenities in slums of his Constituency before Dasara.

Speaking during the ongoing Monsoon Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday, GTD said that there are 9 slums coming under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment which he represents.

Pointing out that these slums are in Hanchya, Sathagalli, Roopanagar, Mandakalli, Kuppalur, Ramabainagar, Rajivnagar, Ekalavyanagar and Kesare localities, he said that the residents of slums were living in deplorable conditions in the absence of even basic civic amenities.

“I wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in December last seeking Rs. 14 crore funds for providing basic facilities in slums. Though the CM had instructed for release of funds, it is not forthcoming,” he maintained.

Replying to the MLA, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said, “Though efforts were made in 2011-12 itself for handing over the said localities to the Local Body (MCC), it did not materialise. Also, the file sent to the Finance Department recently seeking release of Rs. 5 crore for Mysuru slum facilities, was returned with a note that such an amount cannot be given. Subsequently, another proposal was sent to the Karnataka Slum Development Board for releasing funds out of the Interest earned by the Board on its monetary assets. It is expected that this proposal would get through.”

He added that the slums in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment would be provided with basic amenities in a year.

Not satisfied with the Minister’s reply, GTD questioned whether the slum dwellers have to deal with the ordeal for one more year. He demanded that funds be sanctioned for infrastructure development in slums, along with the release of Dasara grants.