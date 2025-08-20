Internal reservation quota: SC (Right) and SC (Left) to get 6 percent each
August 20, 2025

Bengaluru: In a decisive step towards  ending the long-standing row over internal reservation quota among SC communities, the State Cabinet on Tuesday decided to accept the Justice Nagmohandas Commission Report on internal reservation, but with a minor alteration that provides 6 percent reservation each for SC (Right) and SC (Left) communities.

The Government is likely to promulgate an ordinance as the ongoing Monsoon Legislature Session is set to end on Aug. 22.

As per the new formula evolved by the Cabinet, the SC (Right) and SC (Left) will get 6 percent each, while the ‘touchable’ Dalits (Lambani, Bhovi, Korama and Koracha) and most backward nomadic communities get 5 percent.

The Nagmohandas Commission, which submitted its report to the State Government on Aug. 4, had recommended dividing the 17 percent SC reservation matrix amongst 5 groups — 1 percent for most backward communities/Group A, 6 percent for Madigas and others/Group B, 5 percent for Holeyas and others/Group C, 5 percent for Lambani, Bhovi, Korama and Koracha/Group D and 1 percent for Adi Karnataka (AK), Adi Dravida (AD) and Adi Karnataka (AA).

While the Madigas have retained the 6 percent reservation they got, the Holeyas have got an additional 1 percent reservation.

Speaking to presspersons after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said that the Cabinet meeting had been ‘fruitful’ and that all SC communities were ‘satisfied.’ Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will make a statement on this issue in the ongoing State Legislature, he added.

