Abdhipurva Utsava ‘Ra.Sa. 100’: Indian Musicology Fest celebrated in city

August 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Abdhipurva Utsava ‘Ra.Sa. 100,’ the year-long celebrations to be held across the State to honour the enduring legacy of the distinguished Musicologist and Indologist, Padma Shri Mahamahopadhyaya Dr. R. Sathyanarayana, a three-day Indian Musicology Festival — young masters’ musical extravaganza — was held at Mysore Vasudevacharya Bhavana on JLB Road in city from Aug. 11 to 13.

The 3-day celebrations, jointly organised by Brahmavidya (recognised by Karnataka Sanskrit University, Bengaluru) and DVG Balaga Pratishtana, began by lighting the lamps placed in front of Dr. R. Sathyanarayana’s portrait.

Addressing the gathering, Brahmavidya Chief Executive Dr. R.S. Nandakumar, son of late Dr. R. Sathyanarayana, said music must be enjoyed through soul and not be restricted only to hear from the ears.

Seen are (from left) Nandini and Kanakaraju of DVG Balaga Pratishtana, Brahmavidya Chief Executive Dr. R.S. Nandakumar, Brahmavidya Founder-Director & Trustee Dr. Radhika Nandakumar and Musician Bharati Datta from Mysuru, during the inauguration of the three-day Indian Musicology Fest at Mysore Vasudevacharya Bhavana on Aug. 11.

“Teaching and researches in music have been taking place since the 70s. However, in the last two decades the younger generations have given the music a different direction because of stalwarts such as Dr. R. Sathyanarayana,” he added.

Later, as part of Kannada Kavya Vachana programme, Tejas Badala rendered a poem authored by poet Sri Vijaya and explained the meaning. This was followed by a lecture on ‘Arogya Dinachari’ by Dr. Prasanna Venkatesh of Sriranga Ayurveda Mandira who enlightened the audience about how saints and musicians had promoted about leading a healthy life through ayurveda. It was followed by special musical feature ‘Vachana Pada Vaidya’ by Vidu. Vysnavi Datta, Vid. Kousthubh, Vid. Nagaraja Sarma and troupe. Later, a music concert by Vid. M.R. Shree Harsha and troupe enthralled the audience.

Day-2 featured Kannada Kavya Vachana by Vid. M.R. Shree Harsha, Mysuru, Arogya Dinachari by Dr. Srivatsa of Mysuru Ayurveda College, Karnatak vocal concert by Vid. S.N. Sumukha Srivatsa and troupe, duet by Srikantham Sisters (Vidushi Nagadeepti and Vidushi Nagapranati) and troupe, Layalahari, a Grand Talavadya Ensemble by Vid. H.L. Shivashankar Swamy and troupe.

On the final day, esteemed scholars and artistes were honoured with Shastra Suri and Commemorative Awards — ‘Veda Shastra Suri’ to Prof. Dr. Yagneshwara S. Shastri, Pro-Chancellor of Sanchi University; ‘Ayurveda Shastra Suri’ to Prof. Dr. Ahalya Sharma, VC of Karnataka Samskrit University; RaSa Commemorative Award to Vidu. Parwati Dutta of Mahagami Gurukul, Aurangabad and Prof. Dr. Gianni Pellegrini from University of Turin, Italy (in absentia).

It was followed by Kavya Vachana by Dr. Jyothi Shankar of KSOU, Mysuru, lecture series on Arogya Dinachari by Dr. Prashanth Bhat of Ayurdhama, Bengaluru and ‘RaSa Sangeetha Goshti,’ a musical ensemble directed by Dr. Ambika Shastri.